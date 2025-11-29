Friedel World Cup Exclusive for ToonieBet: watch out for Colombia

Brad Friedel Shares His Early Thoughts on the 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup drawing nearer and anticipation rising across North America, former U.S. goalkeeper Brad Friedel has begun weighing in on some of the tournament’s biggest talking points. From the hype surrounding teenage standout Cavan Sullivan to the search for a realistic dark horse, Friedel brought a measured and informed perspective to the conversation.

Cavan Sullivan: A Talent for the Future, Not 2026

Cavan Sullivan’s rapid ascent has captured the imagination of American soccer fans. The young midfielder has been touted as one of the brightest prospects the U.S. has produced, earning attention from top clubs and generating speculation about how soon he could break into the senior national team.

But according to Friedel, expectations should be kept grounded.

Asked whether Sullivan could play a shock role for the U.S. in 2026, Friedel was clear that the timing isn’t right.

“It’s too early for this World Cup,” Friedel, who spoke exclusively with Sport Talk Media for ToonieBet, said. “For the next one, he’ll still be young, but that could be a real possibility.”

Sullivan’s ceiling appears incredibly high, but Friedel’s comments reinforce that jumping straight into a World Cup environment at 15 or 16 is unlikely. His long-term outlook remains bright, just not for 2026.

Dark Horses Hard to Find Beyond the Usual Powerhouses

As for potential surprise teams, Friedel doesn’t see an obvious Cinderella candidate outside the sport’s traditional giants. In his view, the usual heavyweights—Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Spain—still hold a significant edge.

“I don’t really see a major dark horse this tournament,” Friedel said, noting that climate could be an X-factor. The heat and humidity in several U.S. host cities may pose problems for some European sides, especially those unfamiliar with such conditions.

When pressed to choose one team outside the major regions of dominance, Friedel pointed to Colombia as a nation capable of making noise.

“They’re good, they’ll be used to the heat, and they can play,” he noted, though he stopped short of putting them among the true contenders. “I don’t think they have quite enough to win it all.”

With the World Cup returning to U.S. soil for the first time since 1994, Friedel’s assessments offer both insight and caution. Familiar powers may still control the narrative—but the conditions, format, and scale of the event leave room for surprises.