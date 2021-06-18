United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame Wants Government Money

The museum might be entitled to money.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado has some money problems that its board thinks can be fixed by getting government money. The museum board members want $3.5 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan allocation. The American Rescue Plan is providing money to local and state governments around the country to help lessen the economic drubbing communities endured from lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame lost revenue because the place was closed during the pandemic. Sports organizations have asked for government relief money. The museum was the first part of the plan of the Colorado Springs’ City for Champions to open. The museum is one of five venues that make up the City for Champions tourism plan which started in 2013. The Colorado Springs plan was funded with $120.5 million in Colorado state sales tax rebate money and will be spread out over 30 years. Two of the venues have opened.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, federal funding provides $350 billion to help states, counties, cities and tribal governments cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation can extend to households, small businesses, nonprofits, and industries such as tourism and hospitality. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame does fall into that category. The museum’s board can ask for funding but that does not mean the museum will get it.

