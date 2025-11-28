Palm Beach power broker Billy Nash is redefining real-estate TV with new global docuseries 

By Luis Arellano



Renowned luxury real-estate agent and storyteller Billy Nash is taking viewers on an immersive journey through North Africa and Europe’s most incredible destinations, exploring their architecture, cultures and history in his new nine-part docuseries, Passport Properties™. Already drawing comparisons by industry insiders to the immersive storytelling of Anthony Bourdain, Billy Nash’s series offers a cinematic look at how architecture and humanity intersect around the globe.



Co-created and executive produced by Billy Nash, alongside Leland Sandberg (Executive Producer & Showrunner) and Kipp Lassetter (Executive Producer), Passport Properties™ blends world-class production with authentic, character-driven storytelling. Filmed across Morocco, Portugal, France, Spain, the U.K., Croatia and Italy (Florence, Puglia and Sardinia), each destination comes alive through its design, traditions, and — most importantly — its people. With his signature warmth and curiosity, Nash connects with chefs, artisans, historians, and locals, turning every encounter into an authentic moment of discovery.



“This isn’t just a showcase of where people live, but how they live — and what it would feel like to live there,” says co-creator, executive producer and host Billy Nash. “It’s about the stories, craftsmanship, history, and culture that define a community. I want viewers to feel like they’re traveling alongside me — discovering new traditions through real people and unscripted moments. The dream is to keep exploring, one destination at a time.”







Changing the way the world watches real-estate TV



Passport Properties™ reimagines the real-estate genre by fusing travel, design, history and cultural storytelling into a visually stunning and emotionally grounded experience. As a top Palm Beach agent with deep international relationships, Nash provides his viewers with access to extraordinary homes rarely seen by the public and the authentic stories behind them. This takes the series far beyond listings and luxury, shifting the focus from financial transaction to the stories of the people and cultures who bring each place to life. The result is an uplifting celebration of architecture, heritage, and human connection — redefining what real-estate television can be.



An award-winning production team



Behind the camera, Passport Properties™ features an elite, award-winning team whose creativity matches the show’s global ambition. The creative storytelling is led by Billy Nash and Leland Sandberg, supported by Lead Editor Leanne Belgiorno, Emmy Award–winning Line Producer Sheila McCormack (Deadliest Catch), and the acclaimed String & Can audio engineering team, whose members earned Emmys for Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown. Together, they bring cinematic depth, realism and authenticity to every frame.



Global reach and industry momentum



After filming across nine countries, Passport Properties™ has now entered final post-production and is already generating strong momentum within the global television industry. Earlier this year, the series signed an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with Blue Ant Studios, whose network spans more than 200 territories. Now, following a high-profile debut at MIPCOM Cannes this October, the series continues to build international buzz amongst broadcasters and streaming platforms around the world, with Season One set to be ready for delivery to broadcasters and streaming platforms worldwide in January 2026.



“Passport Properties™ celebrates culture, history, and community through the lens of architecture, design and hospitality,” Billy Nash concludes. “It’s travel, real estate and storytelling rolled into one immersive experience — and we’re just getting started.”





