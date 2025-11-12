Maryam Nawaz Opens Pakistan Pavilion at COP30; Hindou Ibrahim and Ex New Zealand Prime Minister Among Attendees

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the Global COP30 Conference in Belem, Brazil, where she will take part in the high-level proceedings.

She delivered a keynote address outlining Punjab’s climate vision and the provincial government’s initiatives for environmental sustainability, according to an official handout issued Monday. In Pakistan she has worked hard on a number of enviornmental issues including air pollution.

Her keynote speech will emphasize climate resilience, the “Suthra” and Green Punjab programmes, promotion of electric vehicles, and efforts for forest and wildlife conservation and expansion. Brazillian President Lulu De Silva made clear electric vehicles are on the agenda when he dramatically arrived at COP in an Chinese made electric vehicle.

Maryam Nawaz arrived at the Pakistan pavillion and met other improtant world leaders. Hindou Ibrahim, the renowned Chadian environmental activist and UN advocate for indigenous peoples is one of the most famous climate activists in the world. Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and a prominent global voice on climate cooperation.

“If the 21st century is to have meaning, let it be known as the century when humanity finally made peace with its planet. But let it also be known as the moment when the Global South found its voice not in protest but in purpose. The time has come to redefine the balance between the Global North and the Global South.”

The Chief Minister is increasingly seeking to define that transition as one of the most powerful women in Asia. The minister is also scheduled to hold meetings with other delegations, heads of international environmental organisations, and subject experts on the sidelines of the conference to explore joint strategies for climate action and sustainable development. Her participation highlights Punjab’s expanding role in advancing climate-friendly policies and underscores Pakistan’s commitment to a sustainable and resilient future. It also underscores the links between the Amazon and the Pakistan’s own great rivers.

The Minister was accompanied by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, and Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique.

The COP30 Conference will continue until November 21.