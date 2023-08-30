Luton Town, Sheffield United, and Everton, oh my! Which teams will be relegated?

When we are just three weeks into a new Premier League campaign, and there are already two teams with a 60+ percent chance of getting relegated, and another two with odds of more than 40 percent, you know it could be a interesting season at the foot of the table.

And that is where we are right now: Luton Town and Sheffield United, along with Everton and Bournemouth, all have a better than 40 percent chance of dropping down a division come May according to a new study. And that does not include Burnley, which has more than a 30 percent chance as well.

What a race to the bottom we might be in for this fall, winter, and spring!

The Premier League relegation battle for the 2023/2024 season is already shaping up to be intense, with several clubs fighting to avoid the drop. Here are the latest relegation odds and some insights into the chances of each club:

Luton Town – 60.13% chance of relegation

Promoted to the Premier League after a long absence, Luton Town has had a difficult start with a 4-1 defeat to Brighton. They’ll need to adapt quickly to the top-flight challenges to secure their position.

Sheffield United – 62.13% chance of relegation

Also newly promoted, Sheffield United’s Premier League return hasn’t been smooth, with back-to-back losses against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City. They will need to turn their performances around to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Wolves – 22.78% chance of relegation

Wolves have shown resilience in the early stages of the season, with a 1-0 win against Everton and a 1-1 draw against Fulham. While they aren’t among the favorites for relegation, they’ll still need to maintain their form to ensure safety.

Nottingham Forest – 22.12% chance of relegation

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Nottingham Forest has started this season with a mixed record, including a win against Sheffield United and a loss against Manchester United. Their performances will play a key role in determining their fate.

Everton – 43.99% chance of relegation

Despite being an established Premier League side, Everton has struggled at the beginning of the season, suffering three consecutive defeats without scoring a goal. They need to quickly address their form to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Bournemouth – 45.34% chance of relegation

Bournemouth finished 15th last season but is considered among the contenders for relegation this year. They began the season with a win against Fulham but followed it up with a loss to Liverpool. Their performances will be closely monitored.

Burnley – 30.61% chance of relegation

Burnley returned to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany’s management, but they’ve started with a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City and a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa. Their ability to adapt to the top-flight challenges will be crucial.

Fulham – 6.63% chance of relegation

Having experienced promotion and relegation in recent seasons, Fulham knows the challenges well. They began this campaign with a win against Everton, a loss to Brentford, and a draw against Arsenal. Consistency will be key to their survival.

The relegation battle is far from settled, and early-season form doesn’t always dictate the final outcome. Each club will be looking to improve their performances and secure their Premier League status for the coming seasons.

Luton 2/5

Sheffield Utd 21/50

Everton 11/5

Wolverhampton 11/4

Bournemouth 3/1

Nottingham Forest 7/2

Burnley 7/2