Live Coverage: Bucs hit the high seas for a 1 pm boat parade – bring your mask.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Super Bowl LV winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers like any good group of pirates do hit the high seas. Okay, maybe in this case it’s the beautiful waterfront in downtown as they like the Stanley Cup-winning Lightning did successfully just a few short months ago.

The will begin at 1 p.m. and it will follow almost exactly the same route as their pals the Lightning did start on the Hillsborough River. Fans will have plenty of good spots to see the Lombardi Trophy and their Super Bowl Champion team.

“The Brady Bunch,”‘ boat parade will start near Armature Works and cruise south, past Curtis Hixon Park and wrap up near Sparkman Wharf. One popular place to watch the parade will be off-limits as Julian B. Lane Park, as it remains closed while the NFL Experience continues to be torn down.

Masks will be required along the parade route and attendees are being asked to stay socially distanced from other groups.

The following bridges will be temporarily closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the parade approaches:

Laurel Street Bridge

Cass Street Bridge

Kennedy Boulevard Bridge

Brorein Street Bridge

Private boaters are allowed on the Hillsborough River during the parade but must stay at least 50 feet from the vessels taking part in the parade. Violation of the safety zone can result in state criminal charges.