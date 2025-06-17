Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa – Reviewed

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, situated on the pristine Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, offers a luxurious and serene escape in the heart of the Indian Ocean. This relatively new addition to the Maldives’ hospitality scene has quickly garnered attention for its blend of mid-century design aesthetics, European heritage, and commitment to sustainability.

Accessing the resort involves a scenic 35-minute seaplane journey from Malé, providing guests with breathtaking aerial views of the atolls. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with traditional Maldivian music, refreshing beverages, and cool towels—a gesture that sets the tone for the attentive service throughout the stay .marriott.com+7adelaidenow.com.au+7frequentmiler.com+7marriott.com

The resort boasts 134 villas, including beach bungalows and overwater villas, each designed with clean lines, neutral palettes, and sustainable materials that reflect a mid-century modern aesthetic . Overwater villas offer direct access to the lagoon, allowing guests to witness marine life such as reef sharks, manta rays, and colorful fish right from their decks .islandii.com+1affordableluxurytravel.co.uk+1

Le Méridien Maldives offers a diverse culinary journey across its six dining venues. Turquoise serves as the all-day dining hub, offering a mix of international and local cuisines. Tabemasu provides an intimate Japanese dining experience, while Velaa Bar + Grill specializes in grilled seafood and meats . The resort’s commitment to culinary excellence was recognized when it received the “Best Culinary Resort in Maldives” award at the TTM Awards & Gala 2023 .

Beyond relaxation, the resort offers a plethora of activities. The Explore Spa by Le Méridien features overwater treatment rooms with glass floors, allowing guests to admire the marine life during their sessions . For fitness enthusiasts, there’s a fully equipped gym, yoga sessions, and a padel court. Water sports enthusiasts can indulge in snorkeling, diving, jet skiing, and paddleboarding. The resort’s house reef is teeming with marine life, including turtles and various fish species

Le Méridien Maldives is not just for couples; it’s also family-friendly. The Le Méridien Family Kids Hub offers a range of activities for children from night time movies (Puss and Boots 2 was on show under the palm trees one night) to marine conservation programs . This focus on younger guests ensures that families have a memorable and engaging experience. Ofcourse kids love the islands lizards and fruit bats as well!

The resort places a strong emphasis on sustainability. From its design using sustainable materials to its marine conservation efforts, Le Méridien Maldives is committed to preserving the natural beauty of its surroundings. Guests can participate in eco-friendly initiatives and learn about the local ecosystem during their stay.

Compared to other luxury resorts in the Maldives, Le Méridien offers a more accessible price point without compromising on quality. Guests can also take advantage of Marriott Bonvoy points for bookings, making it an attractive option for loyalty members

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa seamlessly blends luxury, sustainability, and cultural richness. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or an adventure-filled holiday, this resort caters to diverse preferences while ensuring a memorable Maldivian experience.

Joseph Hammond contributed to this article