Latest Epstein Files Release Reveals Contacts With Bannon, Musk, Lutnick, World Leaders

Mariane Angela

The Department of Justice’s Friday release of records related to Jeffrey Epstein illustrates how the notorious convicted sex offender communicated with senior political operatives, tech leaders, Cabinet officials, and foreign power brokers.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released more than 3 million pages of records related to Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The release reveals communications Epstein had with figures including former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Elon Musk, future secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick, and multiple European officials.

The files show extensive contact between Epstein and Bannon, with thousands of texts and emails from 2018 and 2019 reflecting frequent communication after Bannon departed his position in the White House. Epstein discussed his plane, properties, and private island, complained about the allegations against him, and coordinated travel and meetings for Bannon.

The two exchanged commentary on global politics, China policy, and European coalitions, mixed with pop culture chatter and crude humor. Epstein also offered Bannon use of luxury residences and his jet, while Bannon advised Epstein on media strategy as scrutiny of Epstein’s activities intensified.

Bannon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Emails from 2012 to 2014 also show Epstein repeatedly attempted to arrange meetings and travel with Musk, but Musk consistently declined, pointing to scheduling conflicts and logistical hurdles. The correspondence further reflects several back-and-forth exchanges, including social invitations and casual conversation, but no records indicate any in-person meeting ever took place.

Epstein at times tried to entice Musk with trips to St. Thomas and mentions of dinners or parties, but Musk replied that plans either had not firmed up or would not work. After Friday’s release of the files, Musk said on X that justice hinges on prosecutions and arrests tied to Epstein’s crimes.

“What matters is not release of some subset of the Epstein files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein,” he wrote. “When there is at least one arrest, some justice will have been done. If not, this is all performative. Nothing but a distraction.”

Musk did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The records also detail Epstein’s ties with foreign leaders and power brokers, using his access to ambassadors, ministers, former heads of state, and international fixers to broker introductions and arrange high-level meetings. The documents describe Epstein facilitating contacts for figures such as Bannon, exchanging banter with Slovak diplomat Miroslav Lajcak while referencing meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and scheduling meeting with former Norway Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland.

The files also show Lutnick exchanged emails with Epstein in 2012 about visiting Epstein’s Caribbean compound. The emails document plans for a Dec. 23 lunch near Little St. James, including coordination over docking Lutnick’s 188-foot yacht while he vacationed in St. Thomas with his wife, children, and friends, followed by an aide relaying Epstein’s message saying, “Nice to see you.”

“I spent zero time with him,” Lutnick flatly told The New York Times, before reportedly hanging up the phone.

Lutnick did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

