By: Jim Williams Senior Media Columnist Capital Sports and Entertainment

In a stunning reversal, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group have announced they will resume airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! on their ABC-affiliated stations starting Friday, September 26. The move comes after a week-long blackout triggered by controversial remarks Kimmel made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The broadcasters initially pulled the show citing “community standards” and “viewer sensitivity,” sparking a national debate over censorship and corporate influence in media.

Record Ratings Without Sinclair and Nexstar

Despite being dropped by over 60 ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair and Nexstar, Kimmel’s return episode on Tuesday—his first since Disney reinstated him—shattered streaming records. According to ABC, the episode drew 4.2 million live viewers, with an additional 2.8 million streams on Hulu and YouTube within 48 hours. That’s the highest-rated late-night episode of 2025, even without a quarter of the country’s local ABC stations airing it.

Why Sinclair and Nexstar Are Bringing Him Back

After intense public pressure and behind-the-scenes negotiations with Disney, both broadcasters issued statements explaining their decision to restore the show:

: “We recognize the importance of diverse viewpoints and the role of late-night programming in reflecting cultural conversations. After discussions with ABC, we believe Jimmy Kimmel Live! can continue to air in a way that respects our communities.” Nexstar: “Our viewers have spoken. We are committed to providing programming that reflects their interests, even when it challenges our own perspectives. Free speech and entertainment must coexist.”

Blowback in Local Markets

The blackout didn’t go unnoticed. In cities like St. Louis, Tampa, and Des Moines, viewers flooded local station inboxes and social media pages demanding Kimmel’s return. Some even organized watch parties around streaming platforms to protest the decision. Local advertisers reportedly expressed concern over lost viewership and brand visibility, adding pressure to reverse course.

A Win for Free Speech

This saga marks a rare moment where fans, not executives, dictated programming. In an era of increasing media consolidation, the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Sinclair and Nexstar stations is a symbolic victory for free speech and viewer agency. Politics and business interests may shape media landscapes, but this time, the audience reshaped it back.

The revenge of Kimmel isn’t just about ratings—it’s about reclaiming the remote.