IOC Pushes for Olympic Truce Ahead of Milan Cortina 2026

The International Olympic Committee is once again calling for a pause in global conflict, urging a temporary truce in the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine ahead of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The proposed truces would last roughly two months, covering the full Olympic and Paralympic window. While the IOC’s effort is unlikely to bring warring parties to the negotiating table, it has received formal backing from the international community through the United Nations.

United Nations Adopts Olympic Truce Resolution

The Olympic Truce Resolution was adopted during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The resolution calls on all UN Member States to observe the Olympic Truce for the Milan Cortina 2026 Games, reinforcing the long standing connection between sport and peace.

In its official statement, the United Nations emphasized the Olympic ideal, stating the resolution aims at “building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal.”

The truce period is defined as beginning seven days before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games on February 6 and extending through seven days after the conclusion of the Paralympic Winter Games on March 15.

Safe Passage for Athletes and Officials

At its core, the Olympic Truce resolution focuses on ensuring the safe passage and participation of athletes, coaches, officials, and delegations traveling to and from the Games.

The tradition dates back to Ancient Greece in the ninth century BC, when warring city states agreed to lay down their arms so competitors could safely travel to ancient Olympia. The agreement allowed sport to exist above conflict, even if only temporarily.

The IOC formally revived the concept in the 1990s, viewing the Olympic Truce as a way to protect athletes and use sport as a platform for dialogue, reconciliation, and peace.

A History That Rarely Holds

Despite its symbolic value, the Olympic Truce has often failed on the modern world stage. Most notably, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, directly violating the spirit of the truce.

History shows the limits of the Olympic ideal during global conflict. The 1916 Olympic Games were cancelled due to World War I, while the 1940 and 1944 Summer and Winter Olympics were cancelled because of World War II.

Symbolism Over Substance

While the Olympic Truce carries deep historical and moral significance, its real world impact remains limited. On the global stage, symbolic gestures rarely outweigh political and military realities.

Still, the IOC continues to push the message, believing that even a brief pause in violence is worth pursuing, if only to protect the athletes and preserve the ideals upon which the Olympic movement was built.