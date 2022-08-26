Gov. DeSantis Solidifies Florida As The Nation’s Citadel Of Freedom

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio highlighted a rally last night in Tampa that included a long list of local, state and congressional Republican candidates. “We have an opportunity to solidify Florida as the nation’s citadel of freedom,” the governor told a large and enthusiastic crowd at the TPepin Hospitality Centre. The event was one stop in the Republican Party of Florida’s statewide “Keep Florida Free” tour.





