Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio highlighted a rally last night in Tampa that included a long list of local, state and congressional Republican candidates. “We have an opportunity to solidify Florida as the nation’s citadel of freedom,” the governor told a large and enthusiastic crowd at the TPepin Hospitality Centre. The event was one stop in the Republican Party of Florida’s statewide “Keep Florida Free” tour.
Gov. DeSantis Solidifies Florida As The Nation’s Citadel Of Freedom
