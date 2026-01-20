USMNT Watch: Wright, Agyemang & Weah shine in Europe with crucial goals

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) players continued to impress across Europe this weekend, finding the scoresheet in some of the continent’s most competitive leagues.

Goals from France’s Ligue 1, England’s Championship, and the German Bundesliga highlighted another strong round of performances abroad.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching and set to be hosted on home soil, this surge in form couldn’t come at a better time as American players better prepared and more competitive than ever before.

Sports Talk ranks the best performers who found the scoresheet across Europe.

Patrick Agyemang

The former Charlotte forward scored a crucial goal in the English Championship to power Derby County to a 1-0 win against Preston North End.

The 25-year-old who has been in fine form since he moved to England last July, broke the deadlock for the Rams with his header in the 82nd minute.

The effort was Agyemang’s seventh Championship goal of the season on his 23rd outing.

Haji Wright

Wright was the second American to light up the Championship over the weekend…

He came off the bench to grab the match-winning goal for Coventry City that ended his goal drought since October in their 2-1 defeat of Leicester City.

Introduced by Frank Lampard in the 67th minute, the 27-year-old continue with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s cross to secure three points for Coventry in the 85th minute.

His last goal was against Sheffield Wednesday on October 4 and he has now bagged nine goals in 23 league games this term.

Timothy Weah

The versatile winger was among the goals as Olympique Marseille ran rampant in the French Ligue 1 with a 5-2 triumph against Angers.

Weah finished off a brilliant team movement with his header in the 40th minute to give Marseille a 4-0 lead at halftime.

The Juventus loanee has been a key figure in De Zerbi’s defensive set-up this season and his versatility on the flanks has seen him score two goals and provide an assist in 15 Ligue 1 matches this season.

James Sands

The New York City loanee opened his Bundesliga goal account in St. Pauli’s 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

With St. Pauli trailing 2-0, Sands tried to inspire a comeback with his goal in the 62nd minute but it was not enough as Dortmund grabbed a late winner in the stoppage time.

The American defender played from start to finish in the game that was his 16th appearance in the German top division this season.

Brenden Aaronson & Antonee Robinson

Aaronson and Robinson faced off in the Premier League as Leeds United hosted Fulham at Elland Road.

The game ended in favour in Aaronson as Leeds secured a hard-fought 1-0 for thier first league win of the new year.

Aaronson and Robinson played the entire 90 minutes but the former was replaced in stoppage time.