Kleberson spoke to Bet Victor Online Casino

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson believes the club’s decision to appoint Michael Carrick is a step in the right direction: but only if the hierarchy fully commits to a clear, long-term vision.

Speaking about United’s coaching situation to Bet Victor Online Casino, Kleberson said Carrick’s deep understanding of the club gives him an immediate advantage at a time when stability is desperately needed.

“Michael Carrick knows the club inside out — the culture, the environment, the expectations,” Kleberson explained. “He’s seen everything that’s happened behind the scenes over the last few years and understands the problems United are facing.”

According to the Brazilian, Carrick’s status as a former player could help restore trust inside a fractured dressing room.

“When players see someone who has lived the club step forward as a leader, they listen more. They trust him.”

That sense of authority, Kleberson argues, is something Manchester United have struggled to replicate since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013. While some critics believe Ferguson’s ongoing presence looms too large, Kleberson sees his influence as both natural and necessary.

“Sir Alex is still extremely powerful at Manchester United — and that’s not a bad thing. He built the club’s identity. He knows what standards look like.”

Kleberson pointed out that managing elite dressing rooms requires strength and authority, something Ferguson mastered over decades.

“If a manager isn’t powerful, players won’t listen, and then things fall apart. Sir Alex mastered that balance.”

Who should be the long term manager?

Despite Carrick’s appointment, Kleberson admitted United’s long-term managerial future remains uncertain, especially with elite coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, Luis Enrique and Xabi Alonso potentially available. Of that group, one name stands out to him.

“There’s one manager I would really love to see at Manchester United — Luis Enrique,” he said. “The connection between him and his players is incredible. The players don’t just play for the club, they play for him.”

While United supporters grow increasingly impatient, Kleberson rejected the idea that the club should lower expectations after more than a decade without a league title.

“Manchester United should never be a club that lowers its expectations. That would be very sad.”

However, he urged realism in the short term, stressing that rebuilding requires patience and decisiveness from the board.

“Top four will be very difficult. The most important thing is building a foundation. The hesitation United have now makes everything harder.”

For Kleberson, the message is clear: Carrick can steady the ship, but only decisive leadership from above will determine whether United truly move forward.