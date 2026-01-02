Angola, Gabon in crisis mode after early AFCON exits

AFCON: Gabon & Angola football thrown into turmoil after elimination

The Gabon football team has been plunged into turmoil following the national team’s elimination from the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. What began as a disappointing tournament quickly escalated into a full-blown crisis, with decisive action taken at the highest levels of government. The early exit has raised serious questions about the direction of the national program and the future of several key figures associated with the Panthers.

Government Steps In With Immediate Sanctions

In the aftermath of the group stage failure, the Gabonese government moved swiftly. Through an official statement issued by the Ministry of Sports, authorities announced the suspension of the national team from all international competitions with immediate effect. The decision signals deep frustration with the performance in Morocco and reflects a willingness by the government to directly intervene in football matters.

The announcement sent shockwaves through Gabon’s football community, as such measures are rare and underline how seriously the poor AFCON showing has been received at the national level.

Coaching Staff Dissolved and Senior Players Sanctioned

Alongside the suspension, the Ministry confirmed that the coaching staff led by Thierry Mayouma had been dissolved. The decision effectively ends Mayouma’s tenure and resets the technical leadership of the national team.

Even more striking was the decision to bar two of Gabon’s most recognizable players from future selection. Veteran forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team captain Bruno Ecuele Manga were both banned, marking a dramatic shift away from long-established leadership within the squad. The move appears intended to signal accountability and usher in a new era, but it also leaves a leadership vacuum moving forward.

Winless Campaign in Group F

On the pitch, Gabon’s AFCON campaign never gained momentum. Drawn into Group F, the Panthers failed to register a single point after defeats against Cameroon, Mozambique, and Côte d’Ivoire. Each loss compounded pressure on the team and coaching staff as hopes of qualification quickly faded.

The final group match against Côte d’Ivoire proved especially painful. Gabon raced into a 2-0 lead at Stade de Marrakech thanks to goals from Guelor Kanga and Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC. However, defensive lapses allowed Côte d’Ivoire to mount a comeback, scoring three unanswered goals to claim a 3-2 victory and seal Gabon’s elimination.

Sharp Contrast With World Cup Qualifying Form

The AFCON disappointment stands in stark contrast to Gabon’s recent progress in World Cup qualifying. In the 2026 World Cup cycle, the Panthers advanced to the African playoffs and showed signs of real promise before falling 4-1 to Nigeria in the semifinals.

That run had raised expectations that Gabon could translate growing confidence into continental success. Instead, the collapse in Morocco has exposed lingering issues and triggered sweeping changes that could reshape Gabonese football for years to come.

The government statement read: “Given the Panthers’ disgraceful performance at the Total Energies Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and considering the multifaceted effects that are diametrically opposed to the values of ethics and exemplarity advocated by the Fifth Republic, the Government has decided: to dissolve the technical staff; to suspend the national team until further notice; to remove players Bruno Ecuele Manga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the team.”

Aubameyang missed Gabon’s final group game due to a thigh injury and he is back in Marseille while Manga was an unused substitute against Cote d’Ivoire.

Aubameyang remains the country’s top scorer with 40 goals and Manga boasts of the most appearances with 114 games under his belt.

Angola’s forward #14 Manuel Benson and Angola’s forward #09 Chico Banza speak to Angola’s French coach Patrice Beaumelle during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group B football match between Angola and Zimbabwe at Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh on December 26, 2025.

Angola national team in crisis

Following their exit from the AFCON group stage, Angola departed the North African country on New Year’s Day but only six players returned to the country’s capital, Luanda.

French coach, Patrice Beaumelle and his technical crew did not join the delegation to return to Angola which raises question about their future with the country’s national team.

The Red Devils gathered just two points in the three matches, losing their opener against South Africa followed by back-to-back draws against Zimbabwe and Egypt.

Despite making it to AFCON 2023 quarter-final, Angola failed to make past the group stage in Morocco – a setback that could have consequences.