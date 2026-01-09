AFCON: Semi Ajayi happy to be achieving his dream with Nigeria

Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi has described his involvement at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco as the realisation of a lifelong dream, as the Super Eagles continue their quest for continental glory.

The Hull City centre-back has been one of Nigeria’s most reliable performers in the tournament so far, featuring in three of the Super Eagles’ four matches.

Alongside Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, Ajayi has built a formidable partnership that has played a key role in Nigeria’s progress to the knockout stages.

Their understanding at the heart of defence was on full display in Nigeria’s emphatic 4–0 victory over Mozambique, which produced the Super Eagles’ first clean sheet of the competition.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Talk ahead of Nigeria’s quarter-final clash against Algeria, Ajayi admitted that representing the Super Eagles on Africa’s biggest stage still feels surreal.

Born in England, Ajayi grew up with dreams of becoming a professional footballer—but he never imagined reaching this level with Nigeria.

“Honestly, it’s a dream come true,” Ajayi told Sports Talk Florida. “As a young kid growing up, I never even imagined getting one cap for the Super Eagles. Now I just want to get as many as I can.”

The 31-year-old defender has become a vital figure in the squad, and AFCON 2025 marks another important chapter in his international journey.

Ajayi was also part of Nigeria’s squad at AFCON 2023, where the Super Eagles finished runners-up after losing to Cote d’Ivoire in the final.

That disappointment, however, has only strengthened his desire to go one step further this time.

Building a Rock-Solid Defence with Calvin Bassey

One of Nigeria’s biggest strengths at AFCON 2025 has been its defensive organisation, and much of that stability comes from the growing chemistry between Ajayi and Calvin Bassey.

The two centre-backs complement each other well, with Ajayi bringing positional discipline and aerial dominance, while Bassey offers aggression and ball-playing ability.

Together, they have become one of the tournament’s most effective defensive pairings.

“We are improving game by game,” Ajayi continued. “We’ve played a lot of games together, and we have a good understanding of how each other works.

“We’re always pushing each other to be better.”

Their partnership reached a new level in the dominant win over Mozambique, where Nigeria kept a clean sheet while scoring four goals.

It was indeed a performance that underlined Nigeria’s credentials as genuine AFCON title contenders.

“Today was an improvement, and we’re looking to improve again for the next game,” Ajayi added.

When asked to name the toughest opponent Nigeria have faced so far, Ajayi refused to single out one team, stressing that every match has required full focus and commitment.

“Every game gets harder and harder,” the Hull City star said. “The stakes get higher and higher. The concentration needs to be higher and higher.”

Nigeria’s next challenge comes in the form of Algeria and with a place in the semi-finals on the line, Ajayi’s defensive prowess will be crucial in deciding Nigeria’s progress as they aim for a fourth AFCON trophy.