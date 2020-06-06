The Debut of an News Talk Florida exclusive: “Closed Minds Open” – check it out.

We are excited about our new web exclusive host by United Cities CEO Bruce Maduri and his co-host Jeff Copeland a civic leader in the Tampa Bay area. The duo tackle the tough tops of the day on their program.

The first episode tackles the conversation about the protests worldwide over the murder in Minneapolis of George Floyd. They also will introduce viewers to some of the most interesting people with some inspiring stories from St. Petersburg who have helped make that city a better place to live.

They will also highlight inspiring stories from people around the Tampa Bay area who are leaders from all walks of life and from the diverse group of people of all races, economic background and faiths.

This is a weekly show where that highlights the inspiring stories from people who live, work and have become both business as well as civic leaders.

Be sure to check out our new series and the soon a podcast to compliment the series.