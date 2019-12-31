Plenty of TV parties to attend tonight as we count down 10! … 9! … 8! … Here comes New Year’s in Times Square on many networks

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese dance performance, punctuated with red and gold pyrotechnics, will usher in a host of stars at Times Square’s six-hour New Year’s Eve extravaganza on Tuesday night.

The outdoor temperature will be around the low to mid 40s, practically balmy when compared to some other years.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve 2020 ABC

An enduring Times Square classic, the Dick Clark show will see Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale as its hosts this year. Billy Porter will take over hosting for the New Orleans-based portion, while Ciara is joining for the Los Angeles celebration. The show premieres on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST. Expect to witness a five-hour party filled with music, laughter and endless fireworks.

Times Square’s official website offers the perfect place for you to stream live, and you can also watch on mobile or web through the Times Square ball’s site.

Our friends at KTLA will be live streaming the festivities in over 30 cities, and you’ll also see footage from Honolulu, Denver and New York. Hop on the stream at 11 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 and catch a glimpse of Las Vegas’ vibrant history throughout the decades. Once New Year’s Eve rolls around, visit their official website to kickstart a night of nostalgic fun.

“Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square” (8 p.m., Fox) and “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020” (10 p.m., NBC). The former has The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and others on the bill, while the latter boasts a lineup with Brett Eldredge, NE-YO, Blake Shelton, The Struts and Gwen Stefani.

Back for their third year together, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage live from New York City’s Times Square. The long-time friends will ring in 2020 on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on December 31st starting at 8pm ET. At 12:30am ET, they will hand over to CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon who will count down live from Nashville’s Music City Midnight Celebration as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

Performances and appearances this year include Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Shania Twain, Patti Labelle, Keith Urban, 50 Cent, The Chainsmokers, and comedian and actress Dulcé Sloan. The show will also feature CNN’s Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Bill Weir and Gary Tuchman with daughter Lindsay at locations across America, including the Brady Bunch House and Key West.



