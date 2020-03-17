Super Tuesday in Florida: How to stream the results of tonight’s primaries.

Tonight there will be plenty of free coverage on CBSN and ABC Live offers plenty of free streaming coverage all night from Florida, Arizona, Illinois, and Ohio. So political junkies will get plenty of information from early afternoon till the last vote is counted.

Also, be sure to download the Pluto TV app and it has plenty of live news coverage it is free and entertainment channels all free. It can be used on your phone, tablet or connected devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV to name a few.

Cord cutters can also watch the Super Tuesday results with a live TV streaming service. All of the major networks and news channels will have live coverage, with CNN and MSNBC devoting the most programming hours to their coverage. Not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the local network that you want to watch the results on in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels news watchers need: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. Click the “View channels in your area” link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now’s basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Neither of Sling TV’s plans includes ABC, CBS or PBS. Sling’s packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not ABC or PBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.