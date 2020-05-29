St. Petersburg, FL – U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D-FL) announced a $21.8 million federal grant to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) for construction of the Tampa Bay region’s first ever Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line which would run from downtown St. Petersburg to the beach.



A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Crist has fought for full funding of the Federal Transit Administration, which awarded the original $1.2 million grant back in December 2018 and is responsible for the most recent $21.8 million grant.

“With these federal dollars, this state-of-the-art project will finally become a reality,” said Crist. “The new BRT line will increase accessibility to the beaches for tourists, hospitality industry and other workers, and take more cars off the roads. I look forward to its completion and a new way of moving Pinellas forward!”

The BRT line will provide a fast, easy, and reliable transportation option to serve local attractions, destinations, and residential communities across Pinellas. The train-like vehicles will feature semi-dedicated lanes, limited stops, and safety enhancements for riders including level boarding platforms, ADA compliant crosswalks, and free WiFi.