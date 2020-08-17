How to watch/stream tonight’s Democratic National Convention. Plus the entire rundown for night one.

By James Williams -

Tonight is night one of the Democratic National Convention which will take place both virtually as well as some things out of the host city of Milwaukee in a mixture of live and taped presentations. The broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS will air 2 hours each night through Thursday.

Meanwhile, MSNBC, CNN, CBSN, ABC Live and Fox News will all wall to wall coverage of the event starting at 9 p.m. ET. Best streaming options are CBSN, ABC NEWS Live and on the DNC Youtube channel.

WE THE PEOPLE

Introduction
Eva Longoria
American actress

“We the People” Gavel In

Everyday Americans will read the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, before Convention Chair and The Honorable Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Call to Order
The Honorable Bennie Thompson
Permanent Chair of the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi

Pledge of Allegiance

National Anthem
A multicultural choir performing virtually with singers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Cheyenne Nation and five territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. 

Invocation
Reverend Gabriel Salguero
President of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition
Co-lead pastor of The Lamb’s Church in New York, New York

Remarks
The Honorable Gwen Moore
Sergeant-at-Arms of the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Wisconsin
 

WE THE PEOPLE DEMANDING RACIAL JUSTICE

Remarks
The Honorable Muriel Bowser
Mayor of Washington, D.C.

Performance
Leon Bridges
American singer

“The Path Forward”: A Conversation with Vice President Biden on Racial Justice 
Vice President Biden engages with, and listens to, social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and author Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward towards equality, fairness, and justice for all.

Remarks
The Honorable James Clyburn
House Democratic Whip
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina


WE THE PEOPLE HELPING EACH OTHER THROUGH COVID-19

Remarks
The Honorable Andrew Cuomo
Governor of the State of New York

Remarks
Kristin Urquiza
A woman whose father lost his life to COVID-19. 

A Conversation with Healthcare Workers on the Front Lines
A conversation with a doctor, paramedic, and two nurses on the front lines of this pandemic about what they’ve endured, and what’s at stake in this election for America’s essential medical workers.

Introduction of Performer
The Honorable Sara Gideon
Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives

Performance
Maggie Rogers
American singer-songwriter

Remarks
The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer
Governor of the State of Michigan


WE THE PEOPLE PUTTING COUNTRY OVER PARTY

Remarks
The Honorable Christine Whitman
Former Governor of New Jersey

Meg Whitman
Former CEO of Hewlett Packard

The Honorable Susan Molinari
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks
The Honorable John Kasich
Former Governor of the State of Ohio

Remarks
The Honorable Doug Jones
United States Senator, Alabama

Remarks
The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto
United States Senator, Nevada

Remarks
The Honorable Amy Klobuchar
United States Senator, Minnesota 

“United We Stand”
Former 2020 Democratic candidates for president of the United States will come together once again to talk about why they ran, what they’re fighting for, and why they believe Joe Biden will bring the nation together, move the nation out of crisis and chaos, and move us forward —featuring Vice Presidential Nominee and Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Jay Inslee, Senator Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang.


WE THE PEOPLE RECOVERING

Remarks
The Honorable Cedric Richmond
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana

Remarks
The Honorable Bernie Sanders
United States Senator, Vermont 


WE THE PEOPLE RISE

Keynote Remarks
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States

Performance
Billy Porter and Steven Stills
American singer-songwriters

Benediction
Reverend Dr. Jerry Young
18th President of the National Baptist Convention, USA

