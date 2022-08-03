Watson, Ross Decisions Make The NFL Look Bad

Once the ball is kicked off, NFL fans will overlook the decisions.

In the court of public opinion, the National Football League has had yet another disastrous week. The league suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after there were at least 24 allegations of sexual misconduct against Watson. A retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson did find Watson guilty of violating NFL personal conduct policy and the league acted. Of course, if Watson was in the bottom third of a team’s roster instead of being a really good quarterback he would have been let go a long time ago. He can win games and the bottom line in a business like the NFL, winning is a great deodorant.

Meanwhile in Miami, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will be paying a price for improper conversations with Tom Brady and Sean Payton while they are employed by other teams. Ross’s Dolphins business will forfeit a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, and Ross will be suspended from team operations through October 17th, 2022. He will also pay a $1.5 million fine which really is pocket change for the billionaire New York real estate tycoon. Ross was also accused of telling his coach Brian Flores to intentionally lose games to get a better 2020 draft pick and you will get a bonus. The NFL’s investigator said, sure Ross did say that but he was only joking, it was “not intended or taken to be a serious offer, nor was the subject pursued in any respect by Mr. Ross or anyone else at the club.” The first-round pick loss might hurt the team but not every first-round pick makes a team better and some are busts. Ross will not lose standing with Miami politicians who give him massive public funding every time his stadium gets a big event.

