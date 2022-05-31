Palm Beach County Is Throwing Money Into Fixing Up Jupiter’s Spring Training Facility

Palm Beach County officials have no problems investing in the complex.

The May 2022 government money investment in sports tour continued with Jupiter, Florida officials and politicians giving the go ahead to fund updates for the local spring training facility’s stadium. Jupiter’s minor league baseball park serves as the spring training home of Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins. The current lease with the two baseball businesses was scheduled to end in 2027. The two teams wanted bigger clubhouses for the spring training season and for the minor league Class A players who play in the stadium from April until August annually. The two baseball teams also wanted to increase their revenues. They wanted additional seating, a new scoreboard, which can feature all sorts of commercials, and expanded concession areas which also can put more money into the pockets of the Cardinals and Marlins owners. The deal between the county and the two baseball businesses commits the two businesses to a new lease through April 30th, 2049. There are plans to demolish existing clubhouses to make room for additional outfield seating, replacement clubhouses, expanded WiFi, relocated bullpens, upgraded concessions and new group spaces.

Cardinals and Marlins ownership will put up some money for the renovations. Some of the renovation money will come from an existing tourism and building fund, with the rest will come from a bond. The new bonds will be backed by the county’s hotel bed tax. There is a claim that the two teams bring $60 million annually to Palm Beach County. The Miami Marlins don’t have much of a following so it is hard to imagine that people make the two hour drive up to Jupiter to see Marlins pre-season baseball. There is also a suggestion that the stadium and practice fields updates will allow Jupiter to host national baseball tournaments in the summer.

