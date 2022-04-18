More Potential Trouble For The Commanders Owner

A Congressional panel wants to know more about the team’s finances.

It seems as if the National Football League’s Washington Commanders franchise owner Daniel Snyder is always in the news for some questionable business practices. The latest, the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform has sent a 20-page letter to the Federal Trade Commission with an allegation that Snyder’s business may have engaged in unlawful financial conduct. The NFL put out a statement. “We continue to cooperate with the Oversight Committee and have provided more than 210,000 pages of documents. The NFL has engaged former SEC chair Mary Jo White to review the serious matters raised by the committee.” The National Football League has had a problem with Snyder’s franchise with charges of sexual and workplace harassment. The NFL did some sort of investigation and then refused to release the findings of the investigation. Some of Snyder’s employees were fired. The NFL fined Snyder $10 million and told him he could not run the business on a day-to-day basis but the league allowed Snyder’s wife Tanya to run the business on a day-to-day basis. A Congressional committee wants to know what happened with the Snyder investigation and why a report has never been made public.

In February, Snyder was accused of sexual misconduct by Tiffani Johnston, a former team cheerleader and marketing manager. Johnston and five other former employees appeared before a Congressional roundtable to talk about their workplace experiences. Johnston claimed prostitutes were hired by team executives after an event at Snyder’s Aspen, Colorado home. Johnston also accused Snyder of harassing her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo. In March, Snyder’s Commanders business released a statement about rumors of financial irregularities. “The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time.” Something is going on though.

