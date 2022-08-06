Mickelson and 10 LIV Golfers Sue The PGA



The 11 golfers want the best of all worlds.

Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers who decided the grass was greener and jumped to the Saudi Arabian sponsored LIV Golf group are steaming mad that the professional men’s golf industry really does not want them around in the Professional Golf Association Tour and major tournaments. The LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit in U. S. federal court. The 11 golfers seem to be upset that they may not be able to play in the majors and that is why they are in court suing the PGA. Here is where it might get a bit tricky. People like Mickelson are not employees of the PGA. They’re independent contractors who need to qualify to play in PGA tour events. But those in the PGA who agree to the PGA’s rules need permission from the PGA to play in non-PGA tour events. Golfers are responsible for all their travel expenses and only earn a tournament paycheck if they make the cut.

The players’ lawyers, who are doing their best to win an argument in the court of public opinion, claim that the PGA Tour “has pressured and encouraged the major organizations to join its group boycott and to prevent LIV Golf from entering the global golf ecosystem.” That might be true and of course the players want the best of all worlds and playing by the PGA rules, which they were doing until the LIV group came along, is something they don’t want to do. The lawsuit also contends that representatives from Augusta National have “threatened to disinvite players from The Masters if they joined LIV Golf.” The lawsuit also contends that PGA marketing partners want nothing to do with LIV Golf. The suit specifically named Dick’s Sporting Goods and Ticketmaster as two companies pressured by the PGA not to do business with LIV golf. That’s business.

