Dustin Johnson Decides Saudi Money Is Better Than PGA Cash

Johnson and others defy the PGA Commission and risk suspension.

Dustin Johnson has decided the opportunity to make more money playing golf in a tournament backed by a company named the Public Investment Fund which operates on behalf of the Saudi Arabian Government is too good to pass up. Johnson has every right to pursue every financial avenue available to him but he apparently has no problem with the Saudi Arabian government killing a journalist or imposing severe restrictions on women’s rights as well as other issues. Johnson’s PGA colleague Phil Mickelson acknowledged that the Saudis were not exactly the nicest guys on the planet in comments earlier this year. “They’re scary motherf**kers to get involved with. We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.” Johnson’s agent David Winkle echoed Mickelson’s money-making opportunity thought as he told the Golf Channel that (Johnson’s) opportunity to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series proved too big to turn down. Johnson is a multi-millionaire who has made his money by being on the PGA Tour.

Royal Bank of Canada ended its marketing deal with Johnson after he dropped out of the Canadian Open and decided to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series London, England event. The bank also dropped its sponsorship of Grahame McDowell who decided to play in the London tournament. The Professional Golf Association’s Commissioner Jay Monahan has threatened players with PGA Tour suspension if they joined the Saudi-back group. It is all about money. Make the most money possible and not feel guilty about it. The LIV London winner will get $4 million and the 48th or last place player will get $120,000.

