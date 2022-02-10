Charles K. McNeil Helped Make Football Popular

McNeil may have come up with the point spread.

The National Football League has all sorts of marketing partnerships with sports betting companies and some franchises will have in-stadium sportsbooks. Sports betting has been around more than likely since the Gladiators days at the Colosseum in Rome. The National Football League and college football gained an awful lot of popularity because of a man who never played the game. Both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame should consider putting Charles K. McNeil, a compulsive gambler, into their museums as a builder. In the 1930s, Charles K. McNeil may have invented the point spread which made the outcome of football games more interesting than just a final score for bettors. It is not known if McNeil came up with the idea or borrowed it but McNeil refined it and opened up a new, albeit illegal, industry. People bet on scores, not which team won. The line is the point where every football bet starts.

McNeil was a smart guy. He had a master’s degree from the University of Chicago and he was friends with legendary college football coach Amos Alonzo Stagg but allegedly never told Stagg about his betting business. McNeil was a numbers or analytics guy. He had his own booking making operation in Chicago during the 1940s. He shut down his operation in the 1950s because he didn’t want any partners in the endeavor. There will be an awful lot of talk about this year’s point spread. The Super Bowl’s most famous point spread was 17 ½ in Super Bowl III on January 12th, 1969. The Baltimore Colts NFL team was a 17 ½ point favorite to beat Joe Namath and the New York Jets AFL team. There are all sorts of bets that are placed on games now. McNeil changed betting.