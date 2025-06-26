Fanboy moment for Mitsotakis at NATO summit goes viral

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis crossed paths with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in The Hague

When Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis crossed paths with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in The Hague, the moment was meant to project transatlantic unity. Instead, a brief clip from the encounter has sparked a viral frenzy online—Mitsotakis standing beside Trump, grinning ear to ear, nodding with an enthusiasm that some have described as downright giddy.

The video—originally shared on Instagram—captured what many are calling a “fanboy moment” as Mitsotakis leaned in, laughing at Trump’s every quip and seemingly basking in the proximity of the former president. Within hours, the clip had been remixed, subtitled, and dissected across TikTok, X, and Reddit, with viewers roasting the Greek leader for what they saw as obsequious behavior.

Social Media Goes Crazy for Mitsotakis and Trump

On TikTok, one of the top comments read: “He’s practically wagging his tail to get a treat!”

Another user joked: “Mitsotakis channels his inner lapdog 😂.” Views have now climbed into the millions.

Reddit’s r/geopolitics lit up with memes, with one post titled:

“When you’re the Prime Minister of Greece but also president of the Trump fan cub.”

Lost in the spectacle was the summit’s broader agenda. Mitsotakis attended The Hague with intentions to deepen defense cooperation, discuss energy resilience, and advocate for stronger EU–U.S. coordination within NATO. But for many observers, that policy work was eclipsed by the visual of Mitsotakis basking in Trump’s glow—especially as chants of “4 more years!” broke out during Trump’s remarks, lending the atmosphere a campaign-rally energy.

Mitsotakis’ allies defended his approach. “This is diplomacy,” said one Greek official, noting that Mitsotakis was simply being courteous. They pointed out he’s had productive relationships with U.S. leaders on both sides of the aisle. Others argue the visual warmth was a strategic signal—Greece is ready to work with whoever sits in the White House.

Whether you see it as savvy statesmanship or sycophantic theatrics, one thing’s clear: in the era of reels and viral politics, a few seconds of footage can define an entire summit.