Blockbuster Finish: US Open Women’s Singles Semifinals: It’s Going To Be Great

The semifinals will be underway on Thursday. The players are set for a remarkable conclusion to one of the most exciting Grand Slam events of the year. The atmosphere is electric at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as the 2025 US Open Women’s Singles tournament nears its conclusion.

Thursday’s Main Event: Sabalenka vs. Pegula

The marquee matchup of the day pits two of the sport’s heavyweights against each other: defending champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and the top-ranked American, Jessica Pegula. This highly anticipated semifinal clash is a rematch of last year’s US Open final. Sabalenka emerged victorious then, but this year’s matchup may be more challenging.

Sabalenka’s path to the semifinals has been dominant, and she has yet to drop a set in the tournament. Her powerful, aggressive game on the hard court has proven difficult for opponents to handle.

Jessica Pegula, playing in her home country, has also been in phenomenal form. After years of struggling to get past the quarterfinal stage at any major, she has now reached back-to-back semifinals at Flushing Meadows. She advanced by defeating Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets. She showcased a clean, consistent game that has seen her go through the tournament without dropping a set.

While Sabalenka holds a commanding 7-2 head-to-head record against Pegula, including three consecutive wins on hard courts, the American is a different player this year. She is serving well, hitting with authority, and demonstrating a new level of confidence that could give her the edge she needs to finally overcome the Belarusian powerhouse. This match is expected to be a test of mental fortitude as much as skill, and while Sabalenka is the betting favorite, a win for Pegula would not be a complete shock.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka celebrates at the US Open. Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Friday’s Predictions: Who Is The Leading Lady To Win the 2025 US Open?

With Thursday’s semifinal determining one half of the final, all eyes will turn to the predictions for the championship match. While the outcome depends on the semifinal results, a few key players stand out as potential champions.

* Aryna Sabalenka: As the defending champion and world No. 1, Sabalenka is a formidable favorite. Her power and consistency on hard courts make her a threat to anyone in the draw. A successful title defense would cement her place as one of the most dominant forces in women’s tennis.

* Jessica Pegula: The American’s run has been nothing short of spectacular. If she can pull off the upset against Sabalenka, she will carry immense momentum and the full support of the home crowd into the final. This could be her moment to finally capture her first Grand Slam title.

And we must not forget Japan’s Naomi Osaka who is playing her best tennis in years. The 2025 US Open women’s singles final promises to be a battle of wills and skill. Who will earn the right to hoist the coveted trophy in Arthur Ashe Stadium? Stay tuned for a thrilling conclusion to the final Grand Slam of the year.

