Where can you see 4th of July fireworks in the Tampa Bay area?

Well, let’s start with both Tampa and St. Petersburg they have canceled their normal massive fireworks celebrations. Due to COVID 19 and the spreading of the virus the risk vs. the reward was far too much, so they put them off till next year.

According to our friends at News Channel, 8 WFLA TV here is a few places you can find those fireworks.

Some firework shows will still carry on, but the experience will be a little different.

In the town of Dundee, Sarasota and in Northport; firework shows will take place, but guests will have to watch from their cars.

The show in Sarasota will take place at Nathan Benderson Park and begins at 9 p.m. on July 3rd. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

In Dundee, the free firework show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Lake Marie. In Northport, there will be a free fireworks show on July 4. It will take place at Butler Park at 9 p.m.

In Highlands and Hernando counties, celebrations will remain traditional.

The fireworks show in Hernando County will take place at the fairgrounds on July 4. The demolition derby and fireworks show begin at 4 p.m. In Highlands County, there will be fireworks at the City Pier Beach in Sebring. That show will take place on July 4 and it begins at 9 p.m.