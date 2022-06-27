We know that politicians and media pundits often brandish the Constitution around citing chapter and verse. Last week we saw Roe V. Wade get flipped by the Supreme Court based on the majority ruling saying that it did not have Constitutional standing.

The court dismissed nearly 50 years of settled law.

As we know by now led by Justice’s Samuel A. Alito and Clarence Thomas where were joined by the newest trio Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett who joined together to overturn Roe. Alito writing for the majority made the argument that it wasn’t constitution in the first place so forget the settled law part of the argument.

So, that set me to do some research on what other things we take for granted that also aren’t covered by the United States Constitution. It might surprise you on what is and is not in the document we hold so sacred.

Thanks to Time Magazine and Learn Religions for providing the information used in my research for this story.

Given the flipping of Roe let’s start with the words “women” and “sex” neither are words that appear in the Constitution, revealing the limits of the Founding Fathers’ narrow understanding of women as equal citizens. As we know women did not get the right to vote until 1920.

Many are concerned that the next shoe to drop would be the right to same sex marriage. But you might be interested in knowing that the Constitution left something else out.

Utah Sen. Derek Kitchen speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. As the nation awaits a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding a Mississippi law that calls for banning abortion after 15 weeks, LGBTQ advocates are pushing to codify protections for same-sex marriage in states throughout the country. “We should all be worried about our other fundamental rights that have been obtained through the courts over the last decade or so,” said Kitchen, a Democrat and the state’s only LGBTQ lawmaker said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Right to Marriage

Heterosexuals seem to take it for granted that they have a right to marry whom they want; there is no such right in the Constitution, however. The Constitution says nothing at all about marriage and the regulation of marriage is left to the states. In theory, a state could ban all marriages, or all interfaith marriages, without violating anything explicitly stated in the Constitution. Equal protection of the laws must be maintained; otherwise, marriage can be restricted in lots of ways.

We have been told by Democrats that they can’t pass a national law to protect women’s reproductive rights because of the filibuster. However, it is a rule not a law and the number can be whatever the party in power wants it to be.

The filibuster.

The long-standing policy of unlimited debate in the Senate, which now effectively means a bill needs 60 votes to pass instead of 50, is a matter of internal Senate procedure and is not mentioned in the Constitution.

Okay how about we add four liberal justices to the Supreme Court?

The size of the Supreme Court. Article III, which establishes the Supreme Court, says nothing about how many members it should have.

FILE – In this April 23, 2021, file photo, members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, while standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Of note over the years Congress has passed various acts to change this number, fluctuating from a low of five to a high of ten. The Judiciary Act of 1869 fixed the number of Justices at nine and no subsequent change to the number of Justices has occurred. But again, Congress can overturn that law and put as many justices on the court as they wish,

Okay we as Democrats and Republicans need to vote so that we can right this wrong if we support Roe or battle to do away with all abortions if we are Republicans. But wait if we go by the Constitution it throws up a couple of interesting roadblocks here if we are to follow the document.

Political parties

The Constitution does not mention parties or assign them any official responsibilities in government. Further complicating matters, we look at voting.

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, a roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. The Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday, June 14, 2021, on behalf of Head Count and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters. The suit asserts that the new law foments distrust against civic organizations that work to register voters. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

The Right to Vote

How can a country be democratic if there is no right to vote? The Constitution lists no such explicit right, as it does with speech or assembly. It only lists reasons why you can’t be denied the ability to vote — for example, because of race and sex. It also lists some basic requirements, such as being 18 or older. Voting qualifications are set by the states, which can come up with all sorts of ways to deny people the ability to vote without violating anything stated in the Constitution as we see being done in a number of states.

Here are a few more things that might surprise you that aren’t in the Constitution.

The word “democracy” does not appear once in the Constitution. There was a proposal at the Constitutional Convention to limit the standing army for the country to 5,000 men.

The right to privacy. The word “privacy” does not appear anyone in the Constitution. The concept developed mainly from of the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Fourth Amendment, which protects against “unreasonable search and seizures,” and has subsequently become the central argument in several landmark court decisions, including Roe v. Wade. In Friday’s most recent SCOTUS decision the high court used that argument to abolish the law 5-4.

Innocent until Proven Guilty

American courts treat accused criminals as innocent until proven guilty; this ensures that they are accorded all the rights they are due. There is nothing in the Constitution about a right to be treated innocent until proven guilty, though. The concept comes from English common law, and several parts of the Constitution, such as the right to remain silent and the right to a jury trial, only make sense in light of a presumption of innocence; without this presumption, what’s the point?

The right to a jury of your peers. The Constitution guarantees the right to a trial by jury (Article III, Section 2) that is “impartial” (the Sixth Amendment), but makes no mention of peers.

Scott Amendment -Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)

Judicial review. The concept of judicial review is a product of the 1803 Supreme Court case Marbury v. Madison, in which the court established its own role as the arbiter of the constitutionality of legislation. “Chief Justice John Marshall basically created a court to his liking,” says George Washington University legal scholar Jonathan Turley, noting that the Framers did not necessarily intend for the court to have such authority.

The right to remain silent. This famous opening line to the Miranda warning is not enshrined in the founding document (nor is the requirement that a person be read his or her rights in the first place), but is rather an extension of the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The Right to Travel

Many think that they have a basic right to travel where they want when they want — but there is nothing in the Constitution about a right to travel. This was no oversight because the Articles of Confederation did list such a right. Several Supreme Court cases have ruled that this basic right exists and that the state can’t interfere with travel. Perhaps the authors of the Constitution thought that the right to travel was so obvious that it didn’t need to be mentioned. Then again, perhaps not.

The pursuit of happiness. That’s in the Declaration of Independence.

This just shows that government is complex and if not overseen by responsible people that we elect there are plenty of things that can be abused. Over the past five years the three new Supreme Court Justices that flipped Roe, sided with gun owners in New York may just be getting started.

So, those who think it is time to skip the midterms might be wise to know what they are giving up by passing on voting. I mean on the local level, the state level and nationally because the things you hold as rights you take for granted could be gone.