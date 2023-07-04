What to cook on the 4th of July – Some great idea’s for all things for the holiday.

From Betty Crocker– Nobody knows how to celebrate the iconic flavors of the Fourth of July better than Betty! That’s why we’ve gathered our best easy-to-make, delicious-to-taste Independence Day recipes , all right here. July is grilling season , so we’ve got a selection of savory main courses for your next cookout , like beer-can chicken and bacon cheeseburgers. But it’s not ALL about the grill! Need a quick party appetizer or an easy.
Independence Day dessert ? Try our Two-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Queso Dip or our American Flag Dessert Pizza — it comes together in 30 minutes or less. No matter which recipes you choose, you’re sure to serve up a showstopping spread that will have everyone ooh-ing and aah-ing until next summer.
Fourth of July, that chance to hit pause on the humdrum and enjoy the summer sun, might just be Betty’s favorite holiday — not counting Christmas, of course! And the best way to guarantee fun on the Fourth is to keep the apps comin’! Know that the kids get crabby after too much pool time? Stash a plate of 4-ingredient Nacho Cheese Pinwheels in the fridge, so they’re ready when hungry o’clock strikes. Suspect they’ll be a few extra guests? It only takes 15 minutes and a couple of kitchen staples to throw together a hearty batch of Grilled Picnic Taco Nachos. These recipes are so good, you could skip the main dish altogether and instead serve up a spread of Betty’s best Fourth of July appetizers.
- Zesty Deviled EggsA devilishly good appetizer that requires only 15 minutes of your time!
- Bacon-Ranch Lettuce CupsAn easy, summery sandwich—no bread required.
- 4th of July Chex Mix™If you like trail mix, you’re going to love our 4th of July Chex Mix™ recipe! This candy bark is full of tart, chewy dried fruit, sunflower seeds and your favorite snack mix—and it mixes up in minutes. Easy and delish! The patriotic palette of this sweet and crunchy 4th of July Chex Mix™ makes it a perfect choice for your Independence Day celebration.
- Creamy Cheesecake DipCreamy, sweet and a zip of orange–this fun dip is good with fresh fruit, or try crackers for an unexpected savory snack.
- Down-Home Layered DipStart with ready-to-heat barbeque shredded meat to make a quick and easy down-home dip that’s sure to become a family favorite!
- Lemon Curd BitesThese light and lovely lemon gems are a standout on the dessert tray at any celebration. Better yet, they’re very easy to prepare using jarred lemon curd and mini phyllo shells.
20-25-Minute Apps
- GuacamoleFew appetizers are more associated with Mexican food than guacamole. Who can resist this sumptuous green dip made from ripe avocados? This recipe has just the right balance of avocados, onion, jalapeños, cilantro and lime juice.
- Skinny Greek Layered Dip70% less fat • 54% fewer calories • 48% less sodium than the original recipe. You’ll love this much better-for-you appetizer updated with fat-free ingredients, extra veggies and baked whole wheat pita chips.
- Spicy Mini DogsSausages are sandwiched between dinner rolls for tasty appetizers – ready in 20 minutes.
- Bacon-Cheddar-Ranch PinwheelsWe took one of our favorite dips and transformed it into a roll-up appetizer that’s full of flavor.
- Raspberry-Lemon Fruit DipOne great taste with only three ingredients can lighten up offerings for either an appetizer or dessert buffet.
- Grilled Bacon and Tomato PizzaFire up the grill for easy pizza starring prebaked crusts, bacon, garlic-herb cream cheese, tomatoes and basil.
- Seven-Layer Bean DipEvery host or hostess knows that it just isn’t a party if you don’t have 7-layer bean dip on hand. This creamy, spicy, flavorful taco dip with cream cheese is a celebration on a platter! We like to think of this as the ultimate 7-layer dip recipe because it’s packed with everyone’s favorite Tex-Mex ingredients (like shredded cheese and refried beans), all in one handily dippable space. Serve your 7-layer dip with blue corn tortilla chips or your chip of choice for the perfect amount of crunch.
- Caribbean Layered DipUse taco seasoning mix, black beans and fresh mango to create a tropical-tasting taco dip.
Slow-Cooker Apps
- Two-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Queso DipSay hello to your new favorite party dip, made in a snap with pantry staples!
- Slow-Cooker Barbecue Bacon Cheeseburger MeatballsWho needs a bun? These barbecue bacon cheeseburger meatballs simmer away in the slow cooker while you get the rest of your party prepped, then team up with pickles for a pretty presentation.
- Slow-Cooker Corn-Jalapeño-Bacon DipOne bite, and you’ll be adding this slow-cooker corn dip to your party recipe repertoire—permanently! The best part (other than the fantastic flavor profile)? Your slow cooker does all the hard work, making it simple to serve up some hot corn dip at any and every gathering. Break out the tortilla chips!
- Slow-Cooker Hot Artichoke and Spinach DipImpress your guests with this irresistible artichoke dip, made fast with frozen spinach, prepared Alfredo sauce, and plenty of Swiss cheese.
- Slow-Cooker Cheesy Bean DipCheesy bean dip with a little kick of spice? It’s a crowd favorite for sure! Savory, satiating refried beans meet chopped green chiles and melty cheese for an easy, yummy slow-cooker taco dip recipe—serve it up with tortilla chips for game days, potlucks and more! Take just 10 minutes to prep this Slow-Cooker Cheesy Bean Dip, then set your slow cooker and get on with the party planning.
- Slow-Cooker Caramel CornA big-batch classic snack made easy in the slow cooker!
- Slow-Cooker Original Chex™ MixSlow cooker prep makes this a perfect bring-along party snack.
- Slow-Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger DipTurn the fantastic flavors of a favorite sandwich into a delicious dip. Slow cooker preparation is perfect for parties.
Make-Ahead Apps
- Garlic-Basil Tomatoes with MozzarellaThis salad is the perfect showcase for your fresh garden tomatoes and basil!
- Grilled Firecracker Chicken WingsRed pepper, chili powder and cumin spark up these tangy wings.
- Mojito Melon KabobsColorful fruit kabobs are flavored with a mint-infused marinade.
- Bacon Jalapeño Turkey PinwheelsThese crowd-pleasing cheesy roll-ups are loaded with flavor and can be made ahead for easy entertaining.
- Nacho Cheese PinwheelsPresented as pretty pinwheels, popular nacho flavors are rolled into soft tortillas and sliced.
- Make-Ahead Dagwood SandwichesYou’ll be the hero when you bring these stacked-high wedges to a gathering.
- Veggie Tortilla PinwheelsCream cheese complements crunchy red bell pepper and olives in a vegetarian appetizer.
- Strawberry-Orange Fruit DipWhip up this sweet snack in 15 minutes.
Worth-the-Effort Apps
- Barbecue Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese DipBacon, barbecue chicken and creamy, cheesy ranch dip team up in this hot appetizer that’s perfect for holidays, game time or anytime.
- Buffalo Chicken BallsGet your Buffalo chicken fix without the mess! These spicy bites come together quickly and fly off the plate just as fast.
- Baked BLT DipThe number-one sandwich (don’t even think about it, grilled cheese) becomes a hugely popular party dip in this easy-to-make recipe.
- Fresh Tomato-Basil Caprese KabobsFancy Italian skewers will earn raves at any gathering. Assemble them in only 30 minutes!
- Garlic and Herb Stuffed Mini PeppersThese stuffed sweet peppers will become your new go-to-appetizer! Filled with flavorful cheese and topped with bread crumbs, you won’t believe how easy they are to put together.
- Grilled Antipasti Platter with Lemon AioliServe your family with grilled vegetables placed upon salami sprinkled with cheese and served with lemon aioli – tasty appetizers ready in just an hour.
- Skillet Bacon Cheeseburger Dip SlidersThis mashup of sliders and dip takes skillet dips to the next level. It’s perfect for game day or any party.
Don’t get caught off guard, here’s how to keep your kitchen pantry party ready!
When You’re at the Store:
- Always, buy an extra block of cream cheese. You’ll never regret having this foundational ingredient in your fridge – creamy, crowd-pleasing dip coming right up!
- Stock up on some basics. You’ll be amazed at all you can do with simple ingredients, like: a can of your favorite beans – Down-Home Layered Dip or Grilled Picnic Taco Nachos – a package of bacon – Slow-Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Dip or roll-ups of almost any variety – or an extra carton of eggs – Zesty Deviled Eggs.
- Stock up on crunchy carrots, celery, peppers or whatever type of veggie your family likes to munch — there’s nothing wrong with pre-cut either. No one will complain when you serve these veggies alongside a creamy dip — remember that block of cream cheese?
When You’re Already in the Kitchen:
- Cook up some extra bacon at breakfast. You can use it later for Bacon- Jalapeno Turkey Roll-Ups or Layered California BLT Dip. Or, boil a dozen eggs, so you can throw together a batch of Zesty Deviled Eggs later.
- Got 10 minutes? Make the rub for the Grilled Firecracker Chicken Wings, make the dressing for the Fresh Tomato-Basil Caprese Kabobs, get your batch of Slow-Cooker Chex Mix going, etc. If you’ve got a guest who wants to help, let them, so you can prep these apps – your efforts will pay off later.
- Pull out your slow cooker – didn’t we tell you this appliance is seasonless! It’ll keep your queso hot, cook your meatballs and help you avoid the stove or oven.
