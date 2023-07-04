What to cook on the 4th of July – Some great idea’s for all things for the holiday.

From Betty Crocker– Nobody knows how to celebrate the iconic flavors of the Fourth of July better than Betty! That’s why we’ve gathered our best easy-to-make, delicious-to-taste Independence Day recipes , all right here. July is grilling season , so we’ve got a selection of savory main courses for your next cookout , like beer-can chicken and bacon cheeseburgers. But it’s not ALL about the grill! Need a quick party appetizer or an easy.

Independence Day dessert ? Try our Two-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Queso Dip or our American Flag Dessert Pizza — it comes together in 30 minutes or less. No matter which recipes you choose, you’re sure to serve up a showstopping spread that will have everyone ooh-ing and aah-ing until next summer.

Fourth of July, that chance to hit pause on the humdrum and enjoy the summer sun, might just be Betty’s favorite holiday — not counting Christmas, of course! And the best way to guarantee fun on the Fourth is to keep the apps comin’! Know that the kids get crabby after too much pool time? Stash a plate of 4-ingredient Nacho Cheese Pinwheels in the fridge, so they’re ready when hungry o’clock strikes. Suspect they’ll be a few extra guests? It only takes 15 minutes and a couple of kitchen staples to throw together a hearty batch of Grilled Picnic Taco Nachos. These recipes are so good, you could skip the main dish altogether and instead serve up a spread of Betty’s best Fourth of July appetizers.

20-25-Minute Apps

Slow-Cooker Apps

Make-Ahead Apps

Worth-the-Effort Apps

Don’t get caught off guard, here’s how to keep your kitchen pantry party ready!

When You’re at the Store:

Always, buy an extra block of cream cheese. You’ll never regret having this foundational ingredient in your fridge – creamy, crowd-pleasing dip coming right up!

Stock up on some basics. You’ll be amazed at all you can do with simple ingredients, like: a can of your favorite beans – Down-Home Layered Dip or Grilled Picnic Taco Nachos – a package of bacon – Slow-Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Dip or roll-ups of almost any variety – or an extra carton of eggs – Zesty Deviled Eggs.

Stock up on crunchy carrots, celery, peppers or whatever type of veggie your family likes to munch — there’s nothing wrong with pre-cut either. No one will complain when you serve these veggies alongside a creamy dip — remember that block of cream cheese?

When You’re Already in the Kitchen:

Looking for more ways to keep the party going? All Betty’s Fourth of July recipes are ready and waiting for you.

