‘We Are Asking For The Bare Minimum’: Riley Gaines Blasts Biden Admin Over Title IX Rewrite

Harold Hutchison

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines ripped the Biden administration on Wednesday over plans to re-write Title IX to force schools to allow biological males to compete in women’s sports.

“We are asking for the bare minimum we deserve as women. We deserve safety, we deserve privacy, we deserve equal opportunity, and we deserve respect and they are trying to take that away, the Biden administration, by new proposed Title IX rewrite,” Gaines said during an appearance on “Fox and Friends” regarding the proposed changes to Title IX regulations, which were originally intended to prevent discrimination on the basis of sex in education.

WATCH:

“It’s detrimental to women’s sports and the integrity of women’s sports will be completely lost if this is something that goes through,” Gaines said. “It’s harmful… I can’t even put into words the damage this will do.”

The Biden administration proposed new regulations under Title IX on April 6 that would prohibit states from barring biological males from competing in women’s sports. Two dozen governors called on the Biden administration to withdraw the proposed regulations on Tuesday.

The issue became controversial following Lia Thomas’s participation in the 2022 NCAA championships, where the biological male won the 500-yard women’s final. Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer, competed against Thomas in the 2022 NCAA championships.

Gaines testified at a Tuesday hearing held by the House Homeland Security Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability, and described how she was assaulted during an April 6 event at San Francisco State University hosted by Turning Point USA, in which she was speaking on the issue of males competing in women’s sports.

“I believe that the coerced silencing of women and men by college administrators who will not let us speak freely about injustices now being faced by women in sports is one of the most important free speech issues of our time,” Gaines said during her testimony.

