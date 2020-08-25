Watch Live Coverage of RNC 2020: Day 2 features the First Lady from the Rose Garden, Sec. of State Pompeo from Israel and Pam Bondi

First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) are among the featured speakers on the second night of the Republican National Convention.
Convention coverage on the broadcast networks. ABC, CBS, NBC all start at 10 p.m. just like last week at the Democratic National Convention. Cable outlets CNN, FOX NEWS, MSNBC and others have all-day coverage with primetime starting at 9 p.m.
Those who wish to stream the convention can do so on the CBSN, ABC NEWS LIVE, RNC Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube. News Talk Florida will have all the action starting at 8 p.m. streaming below.
Here is a complete list of tonight’s speakers.
Tuesday
First Lady Melania Trump
The Honorable Mike Pompeo
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Wednesday
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
The Honorable Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Thursday
President Donald J. Trump
The Honorable Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
The Honorable Ivanka Trump
The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White
