Watch Live Coverage of RNC 2020: Day 2 features the First Lady from the Rose Garden, Sec. of State Pompeo from Israel and Pam Bondi

First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) are among the featured speakers on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Convention coverage on the broadcast networks. ABC, CBS, NBC all start at 10 p.m. just like last week at the Democratic National Convention. Cable outlets CNN, FOX NEWS, MSNBC and others have all-day coverage with primetime starting at 9 p.m.

Those who wish to stream the convention can do so on the CBSN, ABC NEWS LIVE, RNC Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube. News Talk Florida will have all the action starting at 8 p.m. streaming below.

Here is a complete list of tonight’s speakers.

Tuesday

First Lady Melania Trump

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

The Honorable Kellyanne Conway

The Honorable Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday

President Donald J. Trump

The Honorable Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

The Honorable Ivanka Trump

The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

