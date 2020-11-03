Vote 2020: Do you know how many elcetorial votes each state gets?

When the dust settles Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden will have between three and five million more popular votes that will President Donald Trump. But as we know from 2016 that does not mean that a second Trump term is over.

So, the goal is to win 270 Electoral College votes, and here is a video that explains the details.

State-by-state number of electoral votes

Alabama – 9 votes

Alaska – 3 votes

Arizona – 11 votes

Arkansas – 6 votes

California – 55 votes

Colorado – 9 votes

Connecticut – 7 votes

Delaware – 3 votes

District of Columbia – 3 votes

Florida – 29 votes

Kentucky – 8 votes

North Dakota – 3 votes

Georgia – 16 votes

Hawaii – 4 votes

Idaho – 4 votes

Illinois – 20 votes

Indiana – 11 votes

Iowa – 6 votes

Kansas – 6 votes

Louisiana – 8 votes

Maine – 4 votes

Maryland – 10 votes

Massachusetts – 11 votes

Michigan – 16 votes

Mississippi – 6 votes

Missouri – 10 votes

Montana – 3 votes

Nebraska – 5 votes

Nevada – 6 votes

New Jersey – 14 votes

New Hampshire – 4 votes

New Mexico – 5 votes

New York – 29 votes

North Carolina – 15 votes

Ohio – 18 votes

Oklahoma – 7 votes

Oregon – 7 votes

Rhode Island – 4 votes

Pennsylvania – 20 votes

Minnesota – 10 votes

South Carolina – 9 votes

South Dakota – 3 votes

Tennessee – 11 votes

Texas – 38 votes

Utah – 6 votes

Vermont – 3 votes

Virginia – 13 votes

Washington – 12 votes

West Virginia – 5 votes

Wisconsin – 10 votes

Wyoming – 3 votes