Vote 2020: Do you know how many elcetorial votes each state gets?

When the dust settles Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden will have between three and five million more popular votes that will President Donald Trump. But as we know from 2016 that does not mean that a second Trump term is over.
So, the goal is to win 270 Electoral College votes, and here is a video that explains the details.
State-by-state number of electoral votes
Alabama – 9 votes
Alaska – 3 votes
Arizona – 11 votes
Arkansas – 6 votes
California – 55 votes
Colorado – 9 votes
Connecticut – 7 votes
Delaware – 3 votes
District of Columbia – 3 votes
Florida – 29 votes
Kentucky – 8 votes
North Dakota – 3 votes
Georgia – 16 votes
Hawaii – 4 votes
Idaho – 4 votes
Illinois – 20 votes
Indiana – 11 votes
Iowa – 6 votes
Kansas – 6 votes
Louisiana – 8 votes
Maine – 4 votes
Maryland – 10 votes
Massachusetts – 11 votes
Michigan – 16 votes
Mississippi – 6 votes
Missouri – 10 votes
Montana – 3 votes
Nebraska – 5 votes
Nevada – 6 votes
New Jersey – 14 votes
New Hampshire – 4 votes
New Mexico – 5 votes
New York – 29 votes
North Carolina – 15 votes
Ohio – 18 votes
Oklahoma – 7 votes
Oregon – 7 votes
Rhode Island – 4 votes
Pennsylvania – 20 votes
Minnesota – 10 votes
South Carolina – 9 votes
South Dakota – 3 votes
Tennessee – 11 votes
Texas – 38 votes
Utah – 6 votes
Vermont – 3 votes
Virginia – 13 votes
Washington – 12 votes
West Virginia – 5 votes
Wisconsin – 10 votes
Wyoming – 3 votes