University Student Groups Accuse Elite Law School Of Upholding ‘Patriarchal Violence’ For Picture With Brett Kavanaugh

Kate Anderson

Multiple university student groups reacted with outrage after the school posted a picture of law students with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who the groups claimed upholds “patriarchal violence” and was “credibly accused of sexual assault,” according to social media posts.

Columbia Law School students met with Kavanaugh on Feb. 23, according to an Instagram post from the school on March 14, to learn about the “human side of being a justice, the Court’s deliberation process, and how to be an effective advocate.” In response, multiple left-wing student chapters called out the school for the trip, accusing Kavanaugh of upholding the “patriarchy” and perpetuating “gender-based violence,” according to National Review.

CLS’ National Lawyers Guild chapter said in a statement to National Review that CLS “places itself within a broader matrix of actors and behaviors that normalizes white supremacist, patriarchal violence in the law, legal education, and the everyday fabric of U.S. societyFedSoc is a symptom, not the disease. The disease is patriarchy and the gender-based violence it facilitates.”

Comments on the university’s post said that it was “a sad day to be a CLS alum,” calling the post “shameful and disrespectful” and accused Kavanaugh of “sexually violating” Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during his judicial confirmation process.

CLS’ Empowering Women of Color (EWOC) group also released a statement condemning the school for “complicity with a man who is credibly accused of sexual assault,” according to an Instagram post.

“Given the ethos of our organization we are also appalled that Columbia Law School would publicize its affiliation with someone essential to the Dobbs decision, which disproportionately impacted women of color,” EWOC wrote. “The Communications department has allowed the post to remain on social media for one week. For one week, students have been burdened with explaining the post’s impact and requesting that it be removed.”

Another group, Black Law Students Association (BLSA) announced its “withdrawal from formal admissions and recruitment programming” to protest the college’s choice to “uplift and platform” Kavanaugh, according to an Instagram post. The chapter said that during a meeting with school officials, concerns were raised about not being fair to all students by removing the post about Kavanaugh, but BLSA said that response was not good enough and that the post’s removal was “not a negotiable point.”

“We do not share that concern,” the chapter said. “We, on the contrary, are concerned with the actual impacts our spiraling political environment and the crisis of democracy are having on marginalized people.”

CLS, BLSA, EWOC and the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

