Tucker Carlson Says GOP Senator Allegedly Kept Someone Out Of Job To Block Full Release Of JFK Files

Hailey Gomez

Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on his podcast Monday that he believes Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton allegedly attempted to block the hiring of a particular person on the Intelligence Committee.

Voters have pushed to see government files on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy and deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. For President Donald Trump’s second term, a new House Oversight Task Force on the Declassification of Government Documents has formed to review the materials. On “The Tucker Carlson Show,” Carlson described how a particular hire was being discussed for the intelligence world.

A senator on the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence allegedly halted that hire.

“In January there was a scramble over who’s gonna get what jobs in the new administration. At one point there was someone who was being discussed for a job in the intel world, and a member of the SSCI, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and Intel Committee, went to the people making the decision and said, ‘You cannot hire this person because this person will be certain to push for the release of the JFK files,’” Carlson said.

“So this is in 2025, less than two months ago, and you have a sitting member of the United States Senate whose main goal is to keep those files secret. Then you have to ask yourself, ‘What is that?’” Carlson asked. “If you’re telling me that six weeks ago, a member of the United States Senate was trying to keep someone out of a job in order to keep these files secret, that is to protect the CIA, I don’t believe that for a second.”

While Cuomo asked Carlson what he believes the protection of the files “is,” Carlson said that, although he doesn’t know, the protection of the files to shield the CIA didn’t make sense, given that no one remembers who was part of the agency during Kennedy’s assassination.

WATCH:



In January, Trump ordered the Director of National Intelligence and other officials to present him with a plan to release the JFK files within 15 days of his request on Jan. 23. Following the request, the FBI confirmed on Feb. 11 to the Daily Caller that an estimated 2,400 records “previously unrecognized” as relating to JFK’s assassination had been found.

Carlson went on to say that the hold-up of the files “doesn’t make sense,” to which Cuomo highlighted how the release of Epstein’s files “Phase One” was a disappointment to Americans, as little to no new information was released.

“Once again, you clearly have a force that’s applying measurable pressure on the people who should have the power,” Carlson said. “The elected president of the United States should have the power under our system. That’s called democracy. And his appointees have derivative power from him. But they appear to be powerless in the face of some other source of power, and the question is what is that source?”

As the two men went back and forth on expected change within the FBI, Cuomo stopped Carlson and asked why he didn’t know who allegedly prevented releasing the files.

“So wait a minute. Here’s the part I don’t understand. You are uniquely qualified to get this answer because one of us can call the president of the United States right now and ask him, and the other one is me. So why don’t you know?” Cuomo asked.

“So what I brought to it was the knowledge that a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee – I’m not guessing – called over and said you cannot appoint this person — ” Carlson began.

Cuomo pressed Carlson again, asking the DCNF co-founder to “expose” the senator so others can start “chasing after him or her.”

“Tom Cotton of Arkansas did that,” Carlson said.

“Tom Cotton?” Cuomo asked.

Carlson confirmed the name to Cuomo again, to which he additionally said he has not confronted Cotton about the allegations yet.

The contents of both the JFK and Epstein files have not been fully revealed, with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi saying on March 3 that the FBI was combing through thousands of additional files and hoped to release the full documents soon.

A spokesperson for Cotton later responded to Carlson’s remarks.

“Mr. Carlson has texted Senator Cotton multiple times in recent weeks and had he reached out about the ‘JFK files,’ the ‘UFO files,’ or any other files, Senator Cotton would’ve explained that he has never spoken to President Trump or his associates or administration officials about the ‘JFK files,’ has never objected to the appointment of any person because of the files, and has complete faith that Tulsi Gabbard, John Ratcliffe, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and other officials will release the files as appropriate in accordance with President Trump’s directive. Senator Cotton has no objection to such release of the ‘JFK files,’” the spokesperson told DCNF.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/X/@TuckerCarlson)

