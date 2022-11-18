Trump’s ‘Hesitation To Support Ukraine’ Is A Sign That ‘National Security Concerns’ Remain, Peter Strzok Claims

Harold Hutchison

Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok claimed during a Wednesday MSNBC appearance that former President Donald Trump’s supposed “hesitation” to back Ukraine is a sign of “national security concerns” that still remain.

Yet during his presidency, Trump provided Ukraine lethal aid, including FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles that the Obama administration refused to provide in the wake of the 2014 invasion of Crimea, while also sanctioning individuals supporting Russian separatist movements in Ukraine. Trump also provided MIM-104 Patriot air-defense systems to Poland while authorizing natural gas exports to the Eastern European country. (RELATED: Disgraced Ex-FBI Agent Peter Strzok Says Americans Should ‘Absolutely’ Trust FBI After Trump Raid)

“I think the reality is, people are still around the world looking to the United States and trying to figure out, is this flirtation with Trump done?” Strzok told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. “Is Trump not only the individual, sort of national security problems he had, are there also problems that his mistrust of the NATO alliance, his coziness with people like Vladimir Putin, his hesitation to support Ukraine, all the things that from a strategic perspective Russia would want to pursue, Trump very much aligns with those. So I think time will tell. And I think we’re going to have to keep a close eye to the tens of millions of people who still support former President Trump to see what that translates to in the two years ahead.”

WATCH:

Trump also sought an investigation into Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company that was marred with bribery allegations. Hunter, the son of President Joe Biden, served on the company’s board of directors starting in April 2014, causing Obama administration officials to raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest in addition to “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns” according to a Senate report.

The FBI fired Strzok on Aug. 13, 2018 over texts to FBI attorney Lisa Page, his mistress, in which Strzok disparaged then-presidential candidate Donald Trump while investigating alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization,” then-FBI deputy director David Bowditch wrote in a draft of the termination letter, according to the Washington Examiner.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.