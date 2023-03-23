Trump Unveils Plan To ‘Dismantle The Deep State’

Mary Lou Masters

FBI LOGO

Former President Donald Trump unveiled his new plan Tuesday to “dismantle the deep state” by firing “rogue” bureaucrats and career politicians, according to a new policy agenda video.

Trump released a list of ten items that indicate how he plans to “clean out the deep state,” starting with an executive order that would give the president the authority to fire bureaucrats, according to the video posted on Rumble. The former president’s plan would dismantle the “Washington Swamp,” target corruption and ensure that federal bureaucrats and politicians are held accountable.

“The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left’s political enemies, which they’re doing now at a level that nobody can believe even possible,” Trump said in the video.

#AGENDA47: President Trump's plan to DISMANTLE the deep state, FIRE the rogue bureaucrats & career politicians, and return power to the AMERICAN PEOPLE.



The corrupt establishment is fighting President Trump because President Trump fights for YOU!pic.twitter.com/7MyYIZqiTD — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 21, 2023

Trump will ensure corruption is wiped out of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Courts and will create a Truth and Reconciliation Commission that will “declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship and corruption,” according to the video.

The former president promises to crack down on government actors working with the media to conjure up “false narratives,” that may result in criminal charges. Trump will ensure that Inspector General Offices act independently of the departments of which they govern.

“I will ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people, or that they are not spying on someone’s campaign like they spied on my campaign,” said Trump.

Trump would continue to move departments of the bureaucracy outside of Washington, like when his administration moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, and noted that nearly 100,000 positions would be susceptible to a move, according to the video.

The former president will bar federal bureaucrats from seeking positions in companies that they deal with and regulate, such as “Big Pharma,” according to the video. Trump also promised to push term limits on congressmembers to combat career politicians.

“I will shatter the Deep State, and restore government that is controlled by the People,” Trump said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.