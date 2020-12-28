Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief no changes made.

By News Talk Florida -

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Associated Press writer Alexandra Olson in New York contributed to this report.

SHARE
News Talk Florida
News Talk Florida Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR