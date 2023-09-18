Trump Drops Massive Hint For Potential VP Selection

Arjun Singh

Former President Donald Trump suggested that he may pick a woman as his vice presidential running mate if he wins the Republican nomination, according to a report by NBC News on Saturday.

In an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker, Trump suggested that he “liked the concept” of picking a woman as his running mate, according to a report about the interview. Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican nomination with an average of 56.6% support, according to RealClearPolitics.

“I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person. But I do like the concept, yes,” said Trump when asked if he was leaning towards choosing a woman. Trump also said that does not “think too much about it.”

Trump also commented on several top Republican women elected officials across the country who have been the subject of speculation around the VP pick. He specifically discussed Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

“She’s been a great governor. She gave me a very full-throated endorsement, a beautiful endorsement actually,” Trump said, referring to a recent rally in South Dakota where he was endorsed by Noem. “And, you know, it’s been a very good state for me. And certainly, she’d be one of the people I’d consider, or for something else maybe. But we have a lot of people. We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party.”

Noem, who is married with children, has recently faced scrutiny for an alleged extramarital affair with one of Trump’s longtime political advisors, Corey Lewandowski, according to reports by The Daily Mail and New York Post. Noem has denied the allegations.

Trump, aged 77, also addressed his cognitive health, signaling that he would be open to taking a cognitive test to determine his mental fitness for the presidency, following criticism of President Joe Biden, aged 80, whom Trump is expected to face in 2024 should they win their respective nominations.

“You know, I took a test two years ago, three years ago. And as the doctors said — and it was in front of doctors and a whole big deal at Walter Reed [hospital], which is an incredible place. And I aced it. I get everything right. I’m all for testing. I frankly think testing would be a good thing,” Trump said.

“I don’t think Biden’s too old,” Trump added. “But I think he’s incompetent, and that’s a bigger problem.”

Noem has been contacted with a request for comment.

