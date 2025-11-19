By: Jim Williams – Capital News Service – Senior Columnist

The U.S. Education Department is handing off some of its biggest grant programs to other federal agencies as the Trump administration accelerates its plan to shut down the department.

It represents a major step forward for the administration’s dismantling of the department, which has mainly involved cutting jobs since President Donald Trump called for its elimination with an executive action in March.

NEWS TALK FLORIDA

Six new agreements signed by the Education Department will effectively move billions of dollars in grant programs to other agencies. Most notable is one that will put the Department of Labor over some of the largest federal funding streams for K-12 schools, including Title I money for schools serving low-income communities.

Department officials said the programs will continue to be funded at levels set by Congress. They did not say whether the changes would bring further job cuts at the department, which has already been thinned by waves of mass layoffs and voluntary retirement offers.

What Will Schools, Students, and Teachers Lose?

Without a centralized Department of Education, state and local schools will face new challenges in navigating federal funding streams. Programs that once had clear oversight—such as Title I for disadvantaged students, teacher training initiatives, and English language instruction—will now be managed by agencies with little direct experience in education.

For teachers, this could mean less support for professional development and fewer resources for classroom innovation. Students in low-income communities may see delays or disruptions in funding, as the Department of Labor and other agencies adjust to their new responsibilities. Critics argue that the absence of a dedicated education department risks leaving vulnerable populations behind, while supporters claim it will reduce bureaucracy and give states more flexibility.

A Future Without the Department of Education

A world without the Department of Education would look dramatically different. Federal programs that once ensured equity in education—from literacy initiatives to college access programs like TRIO—could be fragmented across multiple agencies. Oversight of student loans, accreditation, and special education funding may be shifted to departments with competing priorities.

The long-term future could see greater disparities between states, with wealthier regions able to sustain strong education systems while poorer communities struggle. While Congress sets funding levels, the absence of a single federal body dedicated to education raises questions about accountability, consistency, and national standards.

For supporters of dismantling, this represents a return to state control. For opponents, it signals the loss of a national commitment to equal opportunity in education.