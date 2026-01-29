Florida Food Safety: Governor DeSantis Targets Toxic Metals in Candy and Baby Formula

Florida is taking a bold, first-of-its-kind stance on food safety. Following a shocking report released in January 2026, the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis has sounded the alarm on heavy metals found in popular household snacks and infant staples.

Under the state’s new “Healthy Florida First” initiative, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) has moved beyond standard federal oversight to conduct its own independent testing. The goal is simple: transparency and accountability for the products appearing on Florida grocery shelves.

The Candy Report: Arsenic in Popular Sweets

The administration revealed that it had tested 46 types of candy marketed to children. The results were startling:

* 60% of products (28 out of 46) contained elevated levels of arsenic.

* The DOH warned that while a single piece of candy might not be an immediate threat, consumption over time could significantly increase a child’s risk of developing cancer.

* Specific Brands Named: The administration identified several popular candies with concerning levels, including Nerds (Grape and Strawberry), SweeTarts, Jolly Ranchers, and Twizzlers.

* Safe Alternatives: On a brighter note, the testing found that staples like Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and M&M’s did not show these elevated arsenic levels.

Baby Formula Under Scrutiny

This candy announcement follows a similar report from earlier in January, where the state tested 24 infant formulas. That investigation found that 16 products contained heavy metals such as mercury, lead, cadmium, and arsenic.

The Governor’s office noted that because infants rely solely on formula for nutrition, even trace amounts of these chemicals can have a “compounded impact” on their neurological and physical development.

What the Governor and Florida Government are Doing

Governor DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo are utilizing these findings to shift the state’s role from passive observer to active protector. Here is how the government is responding:

* Healthy Florida First Website: The state has launched dedicated portal; https://exposingfoodtoxins.com/ where parents can look up specific brands and see their test results.

* State-Level Accountability: By publishing these results, the administration is pressuring manufacturers to clean up their supply chains. First Lady Casey DeSantis emphasized that since some brands tested clean, “contamination is not inevitable.”

* The “MAHA” Strategy: Florida is aligning with the national “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement, pushing for stricter standards than the current FDA “Closer to Zero” guidelines, which the state argues are too slow to protect children today.

* WIC Program Reform: For families on the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, the state is working to expand options so that low-income families are not forced to purchase brands that tested high for contaminants.

“As parents, we should have confidence that the products sold in grocery stores are safe and free from poison,” — First Lady Casey DeSantis.

How Parents Can Stay Informed

Florida officials are encouraging parents to visit the Healthy Florida First dashboard to verify the snacks and formulas they use daily. The state plans to continue regular testing of other food categories marketed toward minors throughout 2026.

