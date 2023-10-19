In our goal to keep our readers up to date on all aspects of the war between Isael here is the complete unedited daily briefing.

Hello, I’m Tal Heinrich, a Spokesperson for the PMO’s Press Office. Thank you for joining us.

I will start with a brief update and then we will move to the Q&A section.

● UNFORTUNATELY, THE NUMBER OF CONFIRMED HOSTAGES held in Gaza HAS RISEN TO 203.

● A quick comment on the number of misfired rockets – the IDF released a report about the failed rocket launches being fired by Hamas and PIJ – with a significant increase in misfires over the last 24-48 hours – these are rockets fired from Gaza that landed inside the Gaza Strip.

● This morning, the IDF published the names of 306 fallen soldiers.

Yesterday, following President Biden’s visit, Israel’s Security Cabinet agreed on the following policies:

1. Israel will not allow humanitarian assistance from its territory to the Gaza Strip until our hostages are returned.

2. Israel demands that the Red Cross visit our hostages in Gaza, and we are working to ensure broad international support for this endeavor. We remind the international community that citizens from over 40 countries have been murdered or abducted as part of the October 7 Massacre.

3. Heeding President Biden’s request, Israel will not prevent humanitarian assistance entering Gaza via the Rafah crossing. Israel will allow the transfer of food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in southern Gaza, and those who are evacuating.

While Israel supports humanitarian aid, we are concerned that supplies will end up in the hands of terrorists and will not reach the citizens of Gaza.

This humanitarian effort will be closely watched by Israel, in order to prevent these supplies being requisitioned by Hamas and used as part of their war machine.

The people of Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu – we are all grateful to President Biden for his unprecedented wartime visit and vital support for the war effort.

Our war against Hamas continues.

The IDF killed Rafat Abu Hilal, the head of the military wing of Gaza’s Popular Resistance Committees terror group. The Popular Resistance Committees is the third largest terror faction in the Strip after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Separately, the IDF successfully targeted more than 10 members of Hamas’ so-called Nukhba commando forces who led the October 7 Massacre.

In addition, the IDF targeted hundreds of Hamas assets in the last 24 hours, including anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure, and various command centers.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Sunak has been unequivocal in standing with Israel, the people of Israel and the UK Jewish community. This wartime visit from the Prime Minister underscores the profound friendship and shared values that exist between our two nations.

The international support that Israel is receiving is widespread and heartwarming – with an international coalition being built in front of our eyes to defeat Hamas, as was the case against ISIS.

Finally, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attend a cabinet meeting this evening.