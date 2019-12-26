Time to look back at 2019 and reflect.

This is my last column for the year as I prepare to enjoy the holidays and rest up for 2020. As has become customary, I’m using this opportunity to review my top essays from the past year.

As you know, I write on a variety of subjects, such as management, systems, technology, social issues, politics, and observations of our changing world. Sometimes my work is instructional and informative, other times it is controversial or humorous. I certainly hope it isn’t boring. By the number of subscribers I have, their comments, and the hits I have on my web sites, I do not believe this is the case.

This has been a fiery political year and, as such, my political columns did very well. Nonetheless, what follows is based on my “hits” by my readers.

My top columns for the year were:

1. ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: DO WE REALLY HAVE A PROBLEM? – Jan 4th – I began the year with a report from Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who gave a border security briefing to ranking Congressional leaders. Unfortunately, the Democrats were not interested.

2. PRESIDENT TRUMP VS. THE SQUAD OF FOUR – July 17th – How four female freshmen Congressional Democrats are pushing the party left.

3. WHAT EXACTLY IS AN ASSAULT WEAPON? – Sep 19th – I found it necessary to write this column after I discovered how naive Americans are about guns.

4. CAPITALISM VERSUS SOCIALISM: REFERENCE GUIDE – Mar 6th – Another educational piece aimed at describing the differences between the two ideologies. Most young people haven’t a clue as to the differences.

5. HOW I LOWERED MY CABLE BILL – Sep 24th – This was a non-political piece where I described how I brought my bill down. Hopefully, people found it handy.

6. RULES FOR DEPLORABLES – NEW BOOK – Oct 3rd – A review of a new book by Cathi Chamberlain describing the political tactics of community organizer Saul Alinsky and the Democrats.

7. IMPEACHMENT? WHO ARE THEY TRYING TO KID? – Oct 1st – The Democrats’ movement to impeachment was predictable (and frivolous).

8. ANTIFA UPDATE – Aug 27th – The hate group is quickly becoming a terrorist organization. When they are finally declared as such, they will finally be stopped.

9. WHO IS CREATING THE CULTURE OF HATRED? – Aug 13th – It certainly isn’t the Republicans.

10. TIME FOR A NATIONAL DEBATE ON SOCIALISM – Feb 13th – For a country so obsessed with Socialism, I’m surprised how many do not understand what it is.

HONORABLE MENTION

SOMETHING DOESN’T ADD UP – Apr 23rd – It’s amazing how politically naive young Americans are.

THE WHISTLE-BLOWER RULE IS WRONG – Nov 12th – And may very well violate the Constitution.

REPUBLICAN WOMEN GET ACTIVE – Oct 17th – and are pushing back.

BRYCE LAUNCHES NEW BOOK, “Tim’s SENIOR MOMENTS” – May 6th – On how we celebrate aging. I’ve been pleased with the response.

AUDIO SEGMENTS ON YOUTUBE

I also provide an audio version of most of my columns for those people on the go, courtesy of YouTube. I would like to believe people listen to me at the gym or beach, but more realistically, people tend to tune in while they are traveling or at work. Interestingly, the popularity of my audio segments is not the same as my written columns.

1. WHY WE HAVE TO TAKE ALEXANDRIA ORTEGA-CORTEZ SERIOUSLY – Jan 25th – She may appear goofy to us, but young people are listening.

2. THE TRUMP CULTURAL REVOLUTION – Mar 1st – How society has changed under President Trump.

3. REDISCOVERING THE DEAN MARTIN SHOW – Jan 29th – This was a non-political piece where I remembered Dean Martin as an entertainer. A lot of people enjoyed this column.

4. THE WITCH HUNT CONTINUES – Mar 25th – and ultimately found nothing in the end. What a waste of time and money.

5. ANTIFA UPDATE – Aug 27th – See #8 above.

6. TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS, PART DEUX – Apr 16th – There is still no requirement for the President (or anyone) to release their tax records to the public.

7. TIME FOR A NATIONAL DEBATE ON SOCIALISM – Feb 13th – See #10 above.

8. WHO IS REALLY THE RACIST HERE? – Jan 30th – Democrats have been conditioned accordingly.

9. IMPEACHMENT? WHO ARE THEY TRYING TO KID? – Oct 1st – See #7 above.

10. ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: DO WE REALLY HAVE A PROBLEM? – See #1 above.

HONORABLE MENTION

SOMETHING DOESN’T ADD UP – Apr 23rd – how politically naive young Americans are.

PRESIDENT TRUMP VS. THE SQUAD OF FOUR – Jul 17th – See #2 above.

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS ABANDONING RELIGION? – Apr 30th – A very good question. Gallup contends they are.

I will be on sabbatical for awhile until I am ready to get back in the saddle. Merry Christmas.

Keep the Faith!

P.S. – Also do not forget my new books, “How to Run a Nonprofit” and “Tim’s Senior Moments”, both available in Printed and eBook form. Great holiday gifts!

