The Top 5 Potential Football Recruits From Florida of 2023

Football holds a special place in the hearts of fans in the Sunshine State. The class of 2023 exemplifies the state’s commitment to nurturing top-tier talent, and five recruits stand out as future stars. From powerful defensive ends to agile offensive linemen and dynamic skill players, Florida’s top five football recruits are poised to make a significant impact at the collegiate level and beyond.

1. Keon Keeley: The Edge Nightmare

Keon Keeley has it all to become a premier pass rusher at the collegiate level. Standing at almost 6-foot-5 and weighing 240 pounds, he has the perfect physical attributes to terrorize quarterbacks. His speed and power make him a dual threat, easily bending the edge and collapsing pockets.

After shining at the All-American Bowl, Keon proved he’s more than just potential; he’s a performer. He could benefit from refining his hand-to-hand combat techniques, but he already has a few moves, like a well-timed spin, in his arsenal. Keeley is expected to be a dominant force on Saturdays in Tuscaloosa where he will be playing for coach Nick Saban, and has the makings of an NFL star. He’s expected to be a first-round draft pick, and has already been compared to Chase Young of the Commanders.

2. Francis Mauigoa: The Mobile Mountain

Tipping the scales at over 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Francis Mauigoa is an imposing figure on the line. His size is only one part of the story, as he combines it with agility rarely seen in his position. He’s a devastating down-blocker and has the foot quickness to pull or reach the second level.

Although he still has room for improvement in his pass protection, his athletic gifts and vast potential make him a prime candidate for a multi-year starting role in a Power Five program. Mauigoa graduated from IMG Academy in Bradenton and decided to stay in-state and play for the Miami Hurricanes.

3. Cormani McClain: The Athletic Cornerback

Cormani McClain’s speed, length and athleticism make him a prototypical modern cornerback. Initially a wide receiver, he transitioned to defense and made an immediate impact. Though still raw in technique, he’s shown the capability to cover most vertical routes. His elite burst and physical traits make him a high-ceiling prospect who could evolve into an early-round NFL draft pick, provided he fine-tunes his skills and adds mass to his frame.

A five-star recruit from Lakeland Senior High, McClain was ranked the #4 prospect in the nation by ESPN before signing with the University of Colorado. Cormani has yet to play this season, but coach Deion Sanders recently gave an update on McClain’s progress as he puts in the work to adjust from high school to college ball.

4. Damon Wilson, Jr.: The Sack Artist

Damon Wilson, Jr. is a terror off the edge. His strength and coordination allow him to win battles both on initial bursts and with advanced pass-rushing moves. Boasting impressive weight room numbers, including a 450-pound bench press, Wilson has the physicality to match his skill. He could develop into a versatile pass rusher capable of working in both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes.

Damon recorded 24 sacks over his junior and senior seasons at Venice High School. Playing now in the spotlight for the Georgia Bulldogs, Wilson will likely be a hot name in future NFL draft discussions. Although he’s not yet up there as the potential number one like Caleb Williams (-330) or Drake Maye (+550), you never know how things will pan out as the season progresses and the draft draws nearer.

5. CJ Baxter: The Powerhouse Runner

CJ Baxter embodies the term ‘workhorse.’ With a robust frame of 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he runs through defenders as if they’re mere obstacles. Baxter is not just a bruiser; he’s shown an ability to outrun defenders with a laser-timed 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

A future star in a power-based offensive scheme, Baxter could become a Day 1 or Day 2 NFL Draft pick if all falls into place and he recovers from his recent injury.

Conclusion

Each of these five recruits from Florida has the talent and potential to shine brightly in the football world. As each player prepares for the next phase of their careers, they offer a tantalizing glimpse into the future of the sport, both at the collegiate level and in the NFL. Their hard work and dedication on and off the field have already caught the attention of scouts and analysts alike. With the right coaching and opportunities, there is no doubt they could become the next generation of football superstars.