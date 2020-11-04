The next US administration must rethink a palm oil ban that could worsen plight of smallholder farmers

By Maurizio Geri

The recent block on palm oil imports from Malaysian producer FGV

holdings by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has not only been

ineffective, but is more likely to worsen the plight of the

smallholder farmers who have been badly hit by the measures.

That block was put in place in response to investigations of labor

rights violations by the CBP, Associated Press, NGOs and other

agencies.

The biggest problem is that this is an approach that is unlikely to

lend support to the important progress that is being made in Malaysia

on labor rights, and sets a precedent that sees boycotts as the

principle solution – when boycotts could have devastating

environmental consequences.

That’s why the National Association of Smallholders Malaysia (NASH)

slammed the US government decision as a “reckless act” that will have

a “negative impact” on over 100,000 smallholder farmers working on FGV

plantations. By hitting the incomes of smallholder farmers, the impact

of the block is more likely to squeeze Malaysia further during the

hard times of the pandemic. The palm oil industry has already suffered

greatly. The irony is that putting further pressure on existing

producers is more likely to incentivize them to cut labour costs.

Part of the problem is that many of the allegations made by the CPB

trace back to problems that had been identified as long ago as five

years ago. While there can be no doubt that some violations are going

on, the CPB’s assessment fails to account for the fact that since the

initial allegations of labor rights violations came to light in 2015,

Malaysia has made real progress on improving standards across the

industry under its new sustainability certification standard, Malaysia

Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO).

This has even received international recognition. The Government of

the Netherlands, for instance, notes that MSPO’s standards “can help

to minimize the negative impact of palm oil cultivation on the

environment and communities in palm oil-producing regions”, through a

set of stringent “environmental and social criteria which companies

must comply with.” These include “fair treatment of workers according

to local and international labour rights standards.”

The Malaysian government has made rapid progress since 2015 in scaling

up MSPO across the palm oil industry. As of September, some 89% of

plantations were certified under MSPO. Due to MSPO’s success in

dramatically reducing the rate of deforestation, even Mighty Earth,

one of the world’s top anti-deforestation NGOs, has lauded the MSPO

scheme as a “blueprint” for ending deforestation in Southeast Asia.

MSPO works not under threats of boycotts, but because the Malaysian

government has made the scheme mandatory and legally enforceable. The

scheme operates fluidly, with NGOs and other actors monitoring the

satellite data published by the Malaysian government, notifying

producers of violations, who then respond rapidly. This has resulted

in a steady reduction of the rate of deforestation every year, for the

last three years.

The upshot is that engagement, even if it is as a critical friend,

works better than boycotts – which tend not to generate the desired

results. In fact, scientists warn that blocking palm oil imports is

only likely to worsen our environmental challenges. Because palm oil

uses less land than other oilseeds, the more palm oil is pushed out of

markets, the greater quantities of land for these other oilseeds is

required – driving greater rates of deforestation, and in turn,

worsening climate change. This would also, by extension, potentially

drive greater degrees of labor rights violations.

For the next administration, a rethink of the current approach could

result in a more effective strategy. Instead of simply implementing a

block, the US government should strategically engage Malaysian

producers to provide them with support and incentives for compliance

with labor standards. And instead of a long slow process of

allegations accumulating over years, resulting in belated but

ineffective action that tends to disempower vulnerable farmers, the US

government should create a far more rapid procedure that can work in

partnership with Malaysian authorities – who have already made clear

that they take such allegations seriously and are working on taking

all necessary action to put an end to continued labor rights

violations.

By seeing the Malaysian authorities as a willing partner, the US can

work more closely with them to put an end to labor exploitation in the

industry once and for all – a goal shared by both the Malaysian and US

governments.

Maurizio Geri is a former NATO analyst and independent scholar of

international relations. He is aconsultant specialising in democracy

and security issues in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, and

the author of Ethnic Minorities in Democratizing Muslim Countries:

Turkey and Indonesia (Palgrave, 2018).

