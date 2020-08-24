The Keys lift evacuation as Laura moves west but the Suncoast stays aware of movements

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Keys ended its partial evacuation Sunday after Tropical Storm Laura projected path moved away from the islands.

Monroe County emergency managers said boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, trailers and campers are no longer being asked to leave the island chain.

They are recommending that those who live on boats find shelter on land as seas are expected to be rough as Laura passes to the west into the Gulf of Mexico.

They also asked that those who had already evacuated wait until Tuesday before returning.

The National Weather Service says the Keys will see severe weather, isolated tornadoes, and coastal flooding three to six inches higher than king tides, especially on the Atlantic side. Residents and visitors should be aware of hazardous weather conditions in the Florida Keys starting Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

“Residents should continue to monitor the storm and be prepared for severe weather, 20-30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph, and strong squalls,” said Shannon Weiner, Monroe County Emergency Management Director. “Please secure all boats and outside items by this evening for this event.”

The projected tracks from the U.S. National Hurricane Center pointed to Laura and Tropical Storm Marco being together in the Gulf on Monday, with Marco hitting Louisiana’s coast around midday and Laura making landfall in the same general area Wednesday. But there was still much uncertainty surrounding the forecasts for the two storms.