It was not long ago when veterans in this country were shunned by a society they left to defend during an unpopular war. Vietnam era veterans were largely ignored at home and denied what we now think of as basic entitlements. Luckily, the tide has since shifted in the Post-9/11 era, and taking care of our service members has become a priority for state and federal services, as well as countless nonprofit organizations. During this time, we have also seen a meteoric rise in cryptocurrencies. What we are now witnessing is the fusion of the two formerly unrelated sectors; Challenge Coin seeks to be a solution that fills in the gaps of providing critical support to our nation’s heroes as an innovative donation token. The best ideas seem to always begin out of necessity.

Challenge Coin is the brainchild of some of the most well known members of the elite Navy SEAL community along with Russ Davis, founder of an influential cryptocurrency group, In Russ We Trust Crypto. Creating a token of value, purpose and use-case is not a one-man job, of course, which is why Challenge Coin is operated by some of the most highly decorated heroes in this country’s history. Jeff Gum, Rob O’Neill, Kaj Larsen, and Ed Byers are iconic figures of modern military lore, serving as Navy SEALs and earning countless accolades in the process. On the crypto side, Russ has collaborated with some of the world’s leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency to create the robust functions of Challenge Coin while leading a group of more than 24,000 members as an influential crypto consultant. Jesse Merl is an entrepreneur, angel investor, and social media influencer that brings diverse business experience to the team. Together, they have every angle covered to ensure Challenge Coin delivers on its promise to give back to those who gave the most.

The dream started back in May 2021 when Kaj and Russ started brainstorming about ways to give back to military personnel for their services. Russ wanted to know more about the military and service members’ needs, while Kaj wanted to learn more about cryptocurrency; thus, Challenge Coin was born. The problem is that some of this country’s most decorated and dedicated heroes are not provided the support they have earned and deserve. The solution is Challenge Coin.

A challenge coin is a small coin or medallion bearing an organization’s insignia or emblem and carried by the organization’s members. Traditionally, they might be given to prove membership when challenged, along with enhancing unit morale. Historically, challenge coins were presented by unit commanders in recognition of special achievement by a member of the unit. They can be directly traced back to World War 1, and likely date back to the Roman Empire.

A donation token at its root, Challenge Coin directs 4% of every transaction (buy and sell) to partner organizations like Force Blue, Special Forces Foundation, and the Navy SEAL Museum to arm charities with the resources they need to help veterans. By holding the token as an investment, the price will rise giving the token more value. In addition, 2% of every buy and sell of the token is redistributed amongst all holders daily as a reward/dividend. This reward comes in the form of Ethereum (considered a “stable coin”) and is deposited into a different online cryptocurrency wallet. At any point, the users will be able to claim their Ethereum rewards or choose to donate their rewards back to the Challenge Coin team to be used for more charitable giving. In cryptocurrency, many new tokens start at less than a penny so that it leaves room for growth, exciting possibilities, an entry point for all income levels, and sufficient supply. When a token starts off at $.00001 and then goes to $.0001 we call that “dropping a zero”. The marketing campaign Challenge Coin has undertaken is centered around their slogan “#KillZerosForHeroes”! The market research Russ has collected from his cryptocurrency social media groups shows that this is highly trendable across all social media platforms and should receive excellent adoption, creating outstanding results through enhanced visibility.

According to Russ Davis, “Challenge Coin (HERO) will directly benefit partners whose aim is to assist veterans in their day to day lives, as well as to carry the torch for future generations of heroes. We only work with reputable and transparent organizations with a rich legacy of honorable work.”

Want to get involved? Check out the Challenge Coin website and follow their social media channels. Already appearing on Fox Business and Wharton Business Radio, this team is taking exciting steps to spread the word about Challenge Coin and continue to make an impact in order to improve the lives of our nation’s veterans.

Challenge Coin Website: https://www.thechallengecoin.io/