The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will likely be postponed later today.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was set to be run on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary waterfront circuit that includes a combination of adjacent downtown streets circling Pioneer Park, the Mahaffey Theater, the Salvador Dali Museum and extending onto the runways of Albert Whitted Airport, which overlook the Tampa Bay and the picturesque St. Petersburg harbor and marina.

It would have been the biggest field of cars set to run in St. Petersburg in over a decade. There are 26 cars on the entry list for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with an even split of 13 Chevrolets and 13 Hondas.

Things were set to start Friday at 10:45 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET. Qualifying is at 2:40 p.m. ET Saturday. All IndyCar practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on NBC Sports Gold.

The broadcast worldwide was set for a 3:30 p.m. start on Sunday. NBCSN was to carry the race broadcast, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET with a prerace show.