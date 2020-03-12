The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a winner for the city, race fans, and the IndyCar Series

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has become a huge date on the IndyCar calendar and the kickoff to the IndyCar season that has now become a tradition. For 10 of the events 15-year history, it is where the world gets a chance to see IndyCar racing for the first time every year.

One reason that it is a fan favorite, as well as a great kickoff to the season, is because of the beautiful was the street course is constructed to show off the city. It has a very European look almost like Monaco and of course the iconic street race Long Beach race.



The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is run on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary waterfront circuit that includes a combination of adjacent downtown streets circling Pioneer Park, the Mahaffey Theater, the Salvador Dali Museum and extending onto the runways of Albert Whitted Airport, which overlook the Tampa Bay and the picturesque St. Petersburg harbor and marina.

This will be the biggest field of cars set to run in St. Petersburg in over a decade. There are 26 cars on the entry list for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with an even split of 13 Chevrolets and 13 Hondas.

There will be two practice sessions Friday at 10:45 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET. Qualifying is at 2:40 p.m. ET Saturday. All IndyCar practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on NBC Sports Gold.

The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. NBCSN will carry the race broadcast, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET with a prerace show.